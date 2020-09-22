WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Despite protests by the US Democrats, the Republicans in the Senate are sticking to a quick vote on the successor to the late Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Republican majority leader in the chamber, Mitch McConnell, said Monday the Senate would vote on a candidate nominated by US President Donald Trump later this year. There is enough time for this.

The Democrats are demanding that the vacant post in the influential US Supreme Court only be filled by this year’s winner in the November 3rd presidential election. The winner will be sworn in on January 20th. Republican Trump is running against Joe Biden, who was nominated by the Democrats.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on McConnell on Monday to honor Ginsburg’s last wish. “My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office,” Ginsburg is said to have said a few days before her death, as the NPR radio station reported, citing granddaughter Clara Spera. Schumer pointed out that McConnell had blocked a candidate from President Barack Obama to succeed the late Conservative constitutional judge Antonin Scalia in the 2016 election year.

McConnell had said more than eight months before the election: “The American people should have a vote in the selection of their next Supreme Court judge, so this post should not be filled until we have a new president.” Schumer said on Monday, referring to McConnell’s statement: “A senator’s word must be worth something.”

McConnell said Monday that Ginsburg was “not just a lawyer, but a leader”. “The legal world mourns a giantess.” Schumer paid tribute to the “brilliant mind” of the judge who died on Friday at the age of 87./cy/max/DP/fba