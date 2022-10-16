U.S. Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an investigation into President Joe Biden’s administration’s pressure on Saudi Arabia to delay the OPEC+ oil production cuts until the midterm elections. This was announced on October 15 fox news.

It is noted that a reduction in oil production by 2 million barrels per day could lead to a jump in gas prices in the weeks before intermediate conditions in the United States. Against the background of this fear, the American side demanded to postpone the reduction for a month.

Meanwhile, in Riyadh, they considered that the fulfillment of the corresponding requirement by the United States would have negative consequences for the economy of Saudi Arabia.

The US midterm elections will take place on November 8, 2022. The winners of the election will make up the 118th US Congress.

On October 13, the United States proposed to Saudi Arabia to postpone the final decision on oil for a month, but faced a refusal.

Prior to this, on October 5, OPEC + countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November of this year. It was noted that this decision was made against the background of the desire to stop the fall in oil prices caused by the weakening of the global economy.

At the same time, the day before, the American columnist for The Hill, Simon Henderson, expressed the opinion that the reduction in oil production could have a bad effect on the Democrats during the midterm elections to the US Congress in November. Especially after Biden’s hardly successful trip to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the summer, the author of the material added.

In early September, Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, announced that oil prices would drop for buyers from all regions except the United States.