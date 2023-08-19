A recent survey by the organization Abortion Finder shows that only 14 of the 50 American states completely prohibit abortion in the US, while another 12 impose restrictions, eight have the “right” blocked by court decision and 20 release access. The data also adds up the overseas territories belonging to the country: Puerto Rico, Virgin and Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa.

In June of last year, the US Supreme Court overturned a federal protection from the 1970s, in the case that became known as “Roe Vs Rade” or “abortion law”, which allowed American women the possibility of terminating their pregnancies up to the 24th week of pregnancy.

With the end of jurisprudence, states and courts began to define their own rules on the subject, which led to a race at the state level by Republicans to discourage abortion laws.

The most recent case that draws attention is that of Ohio, considered a state with a conservative majority, but which is divided on the subject.

On August 8, voters were “encouraged” to participate in an early vote on legislative reform proposed by Republicans in the Assembly to decide whether they are for or against raising the number of votes needed to include amendments in the state constitution. The case was called “Issue 1” (Issue 1, in free translation).

The action was an attempt by conservatives to prevent the maintenance of abortion in the legislation of Ohio, a state that allows the practice in up to 23 weeks of gestation or when there is a risk for the pregnant woman.

However, the project was rejected by 57% of voters, compared to 43% who voted in favor of tightening the rules.

what would change: if the population voted in favor of tightening the rules, it would require a 60% approval in the assembly on proposed amendments to the State Constitution. Today the demand is only 50%.

The vote, for now, has no practical effect, but it is a “thermometer” of how the state sees the matter. In November, a referendum will be organized to decide, in fact, on the project.

Other referendums

The democratic instrument has already been used to define the issue in other states such as California, Michigan and Vermont, which months after the Supreme Court overturned the jurisprudence, approved by popular vote the maintenance of the procedure.

Other republican states like Kentucky and Kansas, historically conservative and close to pro-life movements, also sought legislative attempts to prevent the facilitation of access to abortion, however they failed.

An opinion poll by the Pew Research Center, conducted in June last year, showed that approximately 60% of Americans approve of legalizing abortion in the country.

Currently, Oregon is the state with the highest number of abortion measures in the US, including its own government funds dedicated to abortion.