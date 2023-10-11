It took three hours for the Republicans in the House of Representatives, more divided than ever, to agree this Wednesday on the candidate that the party planned to propose to replace Kevin McCarthy. speaker impeached last week following a riot promoted by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. The chosen one was Steve Scalise (Louisiana), the less radical of the two candidates, a duo not exactly characterized by their moderate profile. He got 113 votes in favor compared to the 99 supports that Jim Jordan garnered, trumpist of Ohio. The result foreshadowed a long and ugly process. And those suspicions were confirmed shortly after, when they decided not to force the vote in plenary, which was postponed for at least one day.

The deliberations within the party, which started at 10:00, were held behind closed doors. But first, in a classic Capitol bureaucratic stunt, a vote had to be taken on how to vote. A sector of the party aspired to change the internal rules. They wanted the party to leave there with a candidate who had 217 votes (of its 222 members). Those votes would have been enough for the candidate to emerge with the guarantee of victory in the plenary session, in which the Democrats are expected to vote against, regardless of the person proposed. Things finally remained as they were, and Scalise needed a simple majority of the conference to become the candidate.

This change in the rules was intended to prevent differences within the party from being resolved in public, as happened last January, when McCarthy had to be voted on 15 times until he managed to bend the hand of the most radical wing, a group of wayward congressmen. who ended up supporting him, but in exchange for a series of commitments that ended nine months later with his lifelong dream of becoming speaker.

Among those transactions was the possibility that a single representative could present a motion of no confidence, and that was precisely what Gaetz did. Seven more Republicans and all the Democrats present in the chamber on October 3 voted to evict McCarthy. It was historic: never in the 234 years of activity of the Capitol had the position of speaker. That figure is not only in charge of making the House of Representatives move forward (or, at least, work). He is also the third authority in the United States and second in the line of presidential succession.

Gaetz’s nihilistic motion plunged Congress into chaos and the country into legislative paralysis, which included the impossibility of approving military aid for Israel, so the news from the Middle East has added pressure to the institutional crisis in Washington. With the assistance program for Ukraine frozen, the date of November 17, the day on which the extension signed with the Democrats to avoid a partial closure of the Administration, also draws dangerously close. That was the compromise that cost McCarthy his job.

Victim of a shooting

Until the boss’s departure, Scalise, 58, served as Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives (after the November 2022 elections, the Senate is controlled by Democrats). He was McCarthy’s second in command, a more classic Republican, although sympathy was never the feeling that best defined the relationship between the two.

He entered Congress in 2008, replacing Bobby Jindal, when he was chosen as governor of Louisiana, a decidedly Republican state. Scalise, who has promised a lasting solution to the budget dispute on Capitol Hill, won the vote at home with a speech in fiery defense of conservative values. He previously served from 1996 to 2007 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. The district is a piece of land surrounding the city of New Orleans.

In 2017, he starred in a tragic chapter in the history of political infamy in Washington, when he was shot by a fan who opened fire on several members of Congress who were participating in a league baseball game that pits sports-loving legislators against each year. . It took her months to recover from her injuries. Her health made headlines again this August, when she announced that she suffers from blood cancer, a disease for which she is receiving chemotherapy.

The next chapter of the soap opera of the Republican civil war was initially set for three in the afternoon, the tentative local time for the plenary meeting, where each party was called to designate its candidate for president. Democrats announced that they would opt for their leader in the lower house, Representative Hakeem Jeffries (New York). It was then that the extension was known. In that decision, Scalise’s fear of public ridicule seemed to have taken precedence over the urgency of putting the institutional machinery back in motion.

Some of Jordan’s loyalists announced that, despite the party’s decision, they planned to continue supporting the Ohio representative, who did confirm that he would support his opponent. He even offered, through a spokesperson, to dictate the candidacy’s defense speech before the plenary session. They will not be able to count on one of the most notable Republican congresswomen for the cause: Marjorie Taylor Greene. As a representative of Georgia, she argued on Twitter / X that she was not planning to vote for Scalise because of her health problems. “I like him,” she wrote, “so much so that I’d rather watch him defeat cancer than watch him sacrifice her well-being in the most difficult job in Congress.”

