The United States Republican Party achieved a majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, after a scrutiny that has lasted for more than a week since the elections that were held on November 8.

According to the projections of the television channels CNN and NBCthe Republicans have already secured 218 of the 435 seatsthe minimum necessary to guarantee power in that chamber, when there are still another 8 seats to be determined.

The democratsFor their part, they currently have 210 seats and accumulate a net loss of 11 seats compared to previous elections.

Victory in the House of Representatives will give conservatives the ability to substantially hinder President Joe Biden’s legislative agendastarting in January -the date on which the new legislature begins- and for the next two years.

The presidency of the House of Representatives is currently held by the Democrat Nancy Pelosi and the Republican Party on Tuesday nominated the current minority leader, kevin mccarthyto succeed it from January.

Since 2021, the Democrats have a majority in both the Lower House and the Senate.

The progressives managed to secure control of the Upper House in the mid-term elections by winning enough seats to reach 50 senators out of a total of 100, a sufficient number because the tie-breaking vote falls in the hands of the vice president, Kamala Harris.

As of January, therefore, the US Congress It will be divided, with Democrats leading the Senate – which plays a key role, for example, in confirming government posts – and Republicans leading the House of Representatives, which controls everything related to tax legislation and the budget.

