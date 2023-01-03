At 5 p.m. GMT, the new members of Congress, elected during the mid-term polls in November, meet to be sworn in for two years.

And for the first time since his inauguration, Biden will have to deal with a divided parliament: his Democratic party has retained control of the Senate, but the Republican opposition has won a very narrow majority in the House of Representatives, according to AFP.

The elected Republican members believe that “the Americans are ready for the beginning of a transformation after two disastrous years under the leadership of the Democratic Party,” and they promised to open a series of investigations related to Biden’s management of the epidemic and the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But before embarking on such confrontations, they must agree to elect a Speaker of Parliament, something that has so far been hampered by strong divisions within the party.

On Tuesday, a vote will take place to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives, the third most important figure in American politics after the president and vice president.

And with the Republicans holding the majority in the House of Representatives, Biden and the Democrats will not be able to pass major new projects. The situation is similar in the Democratic-majority Senate, where Republicans do not have the final say.