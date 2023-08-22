The presence or not of Donald Trump in the first debate of the Republican candidates for the presidency of the United States He has focused the debate on the event in recent weeks, which will be held this Wednesday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), and his absence is called to be the great protagonist of the night.

Although he won’t be on the set when Fox News cameras pan over the hopefuls, The former president and the four criminal charges against him will be protagonistspredictably, in one of the first appointments of the race for the presidency that he is leading for now, with all the polls in his favor.

After several weeks hinting at it, Donald Trump (2017-2021) confirmed last weekend that he will not participate in the debates of the candidates who seek to be the Republican candidate for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Trump won’t be on stage, but the key question is how much of the debate will be about him and the criminal charges he faces

He could even have something prepared to take away, even more, the interest of the event, since media such as The New York Times have suggested that that same night he will grant an interview to the journalist Tucker Carlson, who was fired a year ago from the Fox News network. Two revenges in one.

“Trump will not be on stage, but the key question is how much of the debate will be about him and the criminal charges he faces,” Aaron Kall, a political science expert at the University of Michigan, told EFE.

The seven pre-candidates who will presumably attend, he points out, could bet on two strategies, that of talking about him, well or badly, with the risk of eating up the night and “absorbing all the political oxygen“or to dodge it to try to gain their own prominence.

Ignoring him for the fact that he “chose not to participate” gives the other candidates “a chance to make a name for themselves and have more time to explain why they are the best,” Kall says.

A discussion to seven

In total there are seven pre-candidates who have met the requirements stipulated by the Republican National Committee, among them having 40,000 unique donors and gaining a minimum of 1% support in three national polls.

They are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; South Carolina Senator Tim Scott; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

All of them have also had to sign a loyalty pledge in which they promise to support the eventual candidate who is elected after the successive primary or caucus processes that will take place before the electoral date, in November 2024. Trump did not want to sign it .

The seven candidates participating in the debate on Wednesday have been in charge of expressing their opinions on the ex-president in recent months and have different interests as far as his figure is concerned.

Chris Christie, for example, “probably has an incentive to talk about Trump because they are ideologically opposed,” while others like Haley and Scott will prefer to remain silent because they “don’t want to risk offending the Republican base” and could be candidates for vice presidency” if Trump is elected, Kall says.

“More difficult,” he adds, is Ron DeSantis, who according to the polls would be the second favorite to be the candidate and face Joe Biden, who, barring surprises, will run for re-election next year at the head of the Democratic Party.

Wisconsin, a swing state

Trump assures that he is not going to Milwaukee – nor will he presumably go to the second debate in Simi Valley (California) – because he does not need it: “The public already knows who I am,” he has been in charge of repeating.

However, Kall points out, the process for a party to choose its candidate is long and each event adds up. In addition, he remembers, although in a very different context and situation, Trump has already reaped the rewards of refusing to participate in a debate.

In January 2016, he decided to skip the Iowa primary debate because he “did not have a good relationship with the moderator, Megyn Kelly” and four days later, when Republicans voted in the Iowa caucus, he ended up losing. “It was a surprise that he lost to Ted Cruz and I think it was partly because he decided not to debate,” Kall says.

Although the Republican race is still in its infancy, not being in Milwaukee is also significant, because the state of Wisconsin is one of the most contested in the country.

In the 2016 presidential elections Donald Trump beat Hilary Clinton by a narrow 47.2% compared to 46.4%, while in 2020 Joe Biden managed to dye the state blue, also by a narrow margin of 49.6%, compared to 48.9% for Trump.

Aware of this, the Republican National Committee has also chosen Milwaukee to celebrate its National Convention in July 2024, an event in which it will already be known who the chosen candidate is and in which he will officially assume the challenge of going to the polls. .

