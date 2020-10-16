Donald Trump has a clear path to nominate a new Supreme Court judge and consolidate the conservative turn of the high court, made up of nine members, five of them elected by Republican presidents. The death of the progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last Friday, has given the president of the United States the opportunity of a great political victory just over a month before the elections, despite the controversy that it is to occupy such a lifetime position in full election campaign. The position is confirmed in the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority, and some senators from the party who could have opposed the vote, such as Mitt Romney, who is very critical of Trump, have dispelled doubts and shown their support.

Instead of waiting for the president who comes out of the polls in November to propose a name, as the Democratic opposition claims and the Republicans defended until now, Trump is trying to tie up his conservative candidate – advance that will be a woman -, who will announce Saturday.

“The Senate will vote on this nomination this year,” stressed the leader of the United States Republicans in the upper house, Mitch McConnell. “You have plenty of time for this process,” he insisted. Although a third of the Senate is renewed on November 3, the new representatives will not take office until January 3.

To move forward with the elected, Republicans only need to convince their own, since they control 53 of the 100 Senate seats and only need 51 votes. Senators Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, have spoken out against their party’s majority position, but other Republican names that were doubted clarified their position on Monday. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado have stated that they will vote for any nominee who is “qualified.”

This Tuesday all doubts about possible Republicans who could dissociate themselves from the Administration’s position have been dispelled, paving the way to begin the process of hearings in the Upper House and their subsequent ratification. All eyes were on Mitt Romney of Utah, known for his opposition to Trump and who also voted for the impeachment of the president (although he did so aware that it had no real effect). The senator has indicated this Tuesday through a statement that he will follow the Constitution, which means that he agrees to proceed to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy before the elections. “If the candidate reaches the Senate, I intend to vote according to his qualifications,” he said. With this declaration, he paves the way for the vote in Congress.

For his part, Trump confirmed that he hopes to make the election public on Saturday, once the tributes and funeral services for the legendary judge Ginsburg, a key figure in the fight for US civil rights, especially equality between men and women, are concluded. , of enormous popularity. She was one of the few magistrates of the Supreme Court, made up of six men and three women, and the Republican president has promised not to reduce that proportion further by proposing another judge.

Donald Trump, during a rally in Ohio.

The US president said Monday that he is considering a list of five names. According The New York TimesThe best placed is Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old conservative, although Cuban-American Bárbara Lagoa, 52, also appears among the candidates; Allison Jones Rushing, 38; and a White House lawyer, Kate Todd, 45. The age of the candidates is very relevant, since that of Supreme Court justice is a life position (Ginsburg died while in service, at 87 years old) and choose someone from middle age guarantees to tie up that square for decades. That shield, at the same time, also helps to ensure the independence of power.

There is another proportion at stake. Now, five of the members of the high court are considered conservatives, nominated by Republican presidents, compared to four progressives (including the recently deceased Ginsburg). If the surrogate is conservative, the scales will tip even more. The Republican has already managed to appoint two other judges considered conservative in the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump was confident that his party’s senators will close ranks and confirm the new judge, even if it is a contradiction to what they defended in 2016, when a conservative, Antonin Scalia, died in the middle of an election year under the presidency of Barack Obama, and the appointment was prevented until the new Administration took office. “It would be very bad for them, the voters who have chosen them have done it for an ideology or sensitivity and they do not want them to do so. [bloquear el nombramiento]”Said the president.

