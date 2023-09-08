Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 18:16

The Republicans said, in a note released this Thursday, the 7th, that they “will not be part of the base of the Lula government and will continue to act independently”, even after the Planalto Palace announced that the deputy of the party Silvio Costa Filho will be nominated for the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

“The Republicans publicly reiterate, once again, that they will not be part of the base of the Lula government and will continue to act independently. Therefore, we inform you that the appointment of federal deputy Silvio Costa Filho (PE) to the Ministry of Ports and Airports is, exclusively, a personal and direct invitation from President Lula to the parliamentarian”, said the party.

According to the Republicans, deputy Silvio Costa Filho, who will soon take over from Márcio França, will take leave from his party functions, such as the presidency of the acronym in Pernambuco and the position of 1st treasurer of the National Executive of the party.

The publication of the note took place in response to a statement by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, who said that Lula brought “the Tarcísio de Freitas government and his Republican party to support us”. The PSB has criticized Lula for taking space away from the party to house subtitles that supported Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

“I salute Lula for bringing Tarcísio de Freitas and his party into the government to support us. Brazil is back!”, wrote França in the publication of the photo. The demonstration was made on Instagram.