Just over a week ago, Donald Trump left Washington so discredited that the leaders of his own party looked for excuses not to attend his farewell. This Thursday, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who leads the Republicans in the Lower House, took the opposite path and went to look for him at his residence in Mar-a-Lago to reconcile with him.

Trump is once again the powerful one that everyone wants to have on their team, partly out of fear of the consequences and partly because of the strength of his followers. Each of the ten Republicans who voted in favor of the impeachment charges will have to defend their position in primaries, having arisen opponents in this last week. As will undoubtedly happen to the five senators who on Tuesday voted against annulling the impeachment.

Opposing Trump can end the political career of any Republican. By contrast, conservative groups have awarded more than $ 700,000 to young Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who defended the false accusations of fraud and objected to the certification of electoral results. The Conservatives Fund for the Senate has invested nearly $ 400,000 since January 12 in a mass text and email campaign to praise him. Its CEO told Axios that he has raised $ 310,000 to support his reelection campaign, which is not until the end of next year.

Any losses he has suffered will be amply offset by the generosity of Trump supporters. Among the 200 companies that have decided to withdraw their political contributions to the legislators who voted against certifying the results stand out Google, Disney, Pfizer, AT&T, Amazon and WalmartBut at the rate that Trump’s popularity is rehabilitated, corporate outrage may be short-lived.

Collection leaders



The power of the former president is in his bases and in the 74 million votes that he obtained in the November elections. Polls show that his voters do not blame him for the assault on the Capitol and do not even believe that Biden won the election. In these polarizing times, the highest grossing legislators are the most vocal and extremist: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Devin Nunes in the Lower House, according to political researcher Michael Barber of Brigham Young University.

The percentage of Republican voters who think Trump should play “a big role” in the party has risen 9% since the days after the assault, according to a Morning Consult poll. 81% today have a positive view of the tycoon who has promised to return to power «somehow”. Thanks to this sudden rehabilitation, various journalistic sources assure that Trump has abandoned his threat to form a third party that he would have called the “Patriot Party,” and to which 30% of Republican voters would have joined, according to polls.

That explains why McCarthy has come looking for him, Senator Lindsey Graham is helping him with the legal defense for his impeachment trial and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell voted Tuesday in favor of declare it unconstitutional, despite having accused him in the days after the assault of having provoked it by feeding the masses with lies. “Enough is enough, Trump and I have had a hellish journey, but all I can say today is that you don’t count on me anymore,” Graham settled after the insurrection.

The statements are fresh, the outrage is not. As much of the population ideologically joins the supremacists who stormed Congress, the party becomes radicalized. “The enemy is among us”warned spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi. As proof, the comments unearthed from Facebook by the first congresswoman who followed QAnon, in which Marjorie Taylor Greene asked for Pelosi “death or prison”, among other incitements to violence. McCarthy has avoided admonishing her. The party loses its soul while searching for a leader.