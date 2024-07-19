Five days after being saved from an assassination attempt, the tycoon Donald Trump leaves this Thursday night to receive a bath of crowds in the Republican National Conventionat the event to accept his nomination as presidential candidate amid growing rumors that his rival, the Democratic president, Joe Biden, could be days away from announcing the withdrawal of his presidential aspiration.

Trump is back on stage after a shooter tried to kill him last Saturday and, due to circumstances that his followers attribute to “divine intervention,” he was only injured in his right ear, which he now covers with a bandage and which has become a symbol, as his followers have appeared at the convention wearing a similar one.

I’m very grateful.

It is a miracle that Donald Trump’s life was saved, and I truly believe it was the hand of God that saved him.

His image of himself rising with a bloodied face and raised fist after being shot during a rally in Pennsylvania has become an icon of the party and has been seen around the world.

Trump, 78, closes four days of Republican rally in Milwaukee with a closing party in which balloons were released in the colors of the United States flag.

“I’m grateful. It’s a miracle that his life was saved, and I truly believe it was the hand of God” that saved him, said Teena Horlacher, 50, a Utah state delegate and mother of 10.

For three nights in a row, Trump has drawn standing ovations as he entered the auditorium. On Tuesday night, the billionaire attended a kind of unity parade, where candidates who faced him in the primaries and whom he once humiliated offered their support, such as the former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. The former governor of South Carolina, who for months warned the country about “the chaos” that a return of Trump to the White House would cause, was precise in her support: “Donald Trump has my firm support. Period!”

Two other former rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, also pledged allegiance to a smiling candidate.

Other guest speakers included ultra-conservative journalist Tucker Carlson, Dana White, the leading organizer of martial arts fights, and wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Unlike the divisions of 2016, this year’s convention found a party that projected an image of unity. Meanwhile, Democratic rival Joe Biden, 81 and infected with Covid-19, appears weakened by debate over his age and calls from within his own party for him to step down.

Trump’s campaign will not “fundamentally change” if Biden withdraws, Jason Miller, one of the Republican candidate’s closest advisers, said Thursday.

Donald Trump (center) and Vance (right). Photo:EFE

This was the Republican convention

The four-day convention focused on issues Trump champions: purchasing power, immigration, crime and security. The scene included people who lost family members during a US-backed war, due to the actions of an immigrant, or due to an overdose of fentanyl, a substance responsible for one of the biggest health crises in the country, trafficked across its borders.

The convention was also marked by the first major appearance by JD Vance, a senator from Ohio chosen by Trump to be his running mate. This 39-year-old conservative, from a white working-class family, opposes the aid that the United States provides to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He also promotes a powerful speech against the wave of immigration.

The U.S. must choose a new path that puts the country’s workers at the center of its attention before the interests of Wall Street

Vance rose to fame in 2016 with his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, an account of his white, working-class Appalachian family in the so-called Rust Belt, a blighted manufacturing region in the Northeast and Midwest.

The United States must “choose a new path” that puts workers before Wall Street at the center of its efforts, Vance said in his speech Wednesday night.

Mississippi delegate Clifton Carroll is convinced that “the entire country” is united behind the Republican candidate. “We see people who have never supported Donald Trump joining him because they see someone they can trust,” he said.

The entire event revolved around the real estate mogul, with T-shirts, pins, mugs and large images evoking him. Even T-shirts with the image of his blood-stained shirt have sold out in stores.

Following the end of his coronation convention, Trump is due to attend a party rally in Michigan tomorrow, exactly one week after the attack on his life.

*With agencies