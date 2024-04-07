The Republican National Committee puts Ukraine on a par with US opponents

Chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Whatley put Ukraine on a par with other US adversaries. This sounded aired on Fox News.

The politician said that the administration of current US President Joe Biden “has shown China, Ukraine and Iran that they can feel more aggressive on the world stage.”

Earlier, The Washington Post (WP) learned that Donald Trump plans to force Ukraine to give up territories in favor of Russia if he wins the presidential election. “Trump’s proposal is to force Ukraine to cede Crimea and the border Donbass to Russia,” sources who participated in the conversation with Trump and his aides told the publication on condition of anonymity.