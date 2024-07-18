Former US president grazed on right ear during shooting attack on Saturday (13.Jul.2024)

Supporters of the former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party) went to the Republican National Convention, held from Monday (Jul 15, 2024) to this Thursday (Jul 18), with bandages on their right ears. The Republican Party candidate for the White House was shot while participating in a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (Jul 13).

The Republican was giving a speech when gunshots rang out at the scene around 7pm (Brasília time). He was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. Since then, he has appeared in public with a bandage at the scene (read more about the attack below).

Watch videos of Trump supporters with bandages on their ears:

Ear bandages emerge as latest trend at Republican National Convention It was a show of solidarity by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/H5l73XWpHH — MH Chronicle (@MHNewsDaily) July 18, 2024

Delegates show up to the Republican convention with ear bandages to match Donald Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/SfJDlYdI3t — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2024

Ear bandages are spreading on the convention floor in a sign of solidarity with Trump pic.twitter.com/RReYSNNqHf — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 18, 2024

Trump ear plasters best seller at Republic Cult Convention pic.twitter.com/Z9VcE5AdJN — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) July 18, 2024

ATTACK

Trump was shot dead while holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 13, 2024), raising security concerns ahead of the US election, which is scheduled for November 5.

To explain the attack, the Poder360 gathered everything he knows so far about the case. Read below:

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunshots rang out at around 7 p.m. (Brasília time). The Republican put his hand to his right ear and then crouched down. He was then surrounded by Secret Service agents. Before leaving the stage, Trump raised his right fist, likely in a show of force. The former president’s face was covered in blood;

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in publication on X (ex-Twitter) that the Republican was fine and was treated at a hospital in the city. Trump was grazed in the ear;

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also confirmed that Trump was safe and announced an investigation into the case.

US President Joe Biden released a statement about the attack, thanking the Secret Service for their actions. He also said he was praying for Trump. He then spoke to reporters for 2 minutes and 37 seconds. He condemned the attack, saying: “There is no place for this kind of violence in the US”.

Trump spoke about the incident in a post on Truth Social. He thanked the “quick answer” from the U.S. Secret Service and said he realized what was happening when he saw he was bleeding. “I felt the bullet tearing my skin”he said;

Several Brazilian and international authorities spoke out. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called the attack of “unacceptable” Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed solidarity with Trump. Billionaire Elon Musk said he supports “totally” the republican;

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed the shooter’s death and a person who was in the audience. He said that two other people were seriously injured. He also stated that the perpetrator of the attack “fired several shots towards the stage” in which Trump was speaking “from an elevated position outside the rally venue”. Images circulating on social media showed that the shooter was on a roof;

After being treated at a hospital in Pennsylvania, Trump landed in New Jersey in the early hours of Sunday (14.Jul);

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who lived in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The town is about 45 miles (70 km) from Butler, where the rally was held. The U.S. intelligence service also classified the attack as a “attempted murder” Trump. He said he is working to identify the motivation;

State voter records identify Crooks as a Republican, Trump’s party. The upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. In 2021, Crooks made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Projecta group that encourages Democrats to vote, through ActBluea fundraising platform, in 2021. Pennsylvania public court records indicate he had no criminal record;

Trump spoke again about the attack. He said it was God “who prevented the unthinkable from happening”;

U.S. authorities reportedly found explosive devices in the shooter’s car, which was parked near the rally site. Another device was reportedly found at Crooks’ home in Bethel Park;

Joe Biden spoke again about the attack. He announced that he instructed the head of the Secret Service to review “all security measures” for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday (July 15). He also said he has ordered an independent security review of the rally to assess what happened. “We will share the results with the American people”he declared.

Watch the moment Trump is injured (56s):

Watch the moment Trump raises his right fist (41s):

Watch the moment that shows the shooter, already dead, on top of a roof (39s):

Watch officers respond to the shooter (35s):