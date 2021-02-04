Ohio Republican lawmakers John Cross and Reggie Stolzfuss have pushed to make the birthday of former United States leader Donald Trump an annual public holiday. CNN…

We will remind, Trump celebrates his birthday on June 14. The proponents said the Republican had brought the US “to unprecedented prosperity.” Also, Cross and Stolzfuss named Trump one of the greatest presidents in American history.

In addition, they stressed that in the presidential elections held in the country last fall, Donald Trump received a record number of votes in Ohio. They recalled that in this state it was supported by over 3.15 million people.

Earlier it was reported that the MEP from Estonia Jaak Madison nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He explained that this is the first US president in the last 30 years during which the United States did not start a war.