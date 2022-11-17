Republicans Comer and Jordan announced the launch of an investigation into Biden

US House of Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan announced the launch of an investigation into President Joe Biden and members of his family. Broadcast The press conference was hosted on the C-SPAN website.

According to them, this investigation has become a priority, as they are trying to find out whether the business activities of the Biden family pose a threat to US national security, in addition, the Republicans want to determine the ability of the country’s president to impartial leadership. Congressmen also said that Biden was involved in the illegal activities of his son Hunter abroad.

Earlier, Comer promised to investigate the financial transactions of the US President’s family. He noted that the Republican Party had been investigating Hunter Biden’s financial fraud for several years. Comer also said that the Republicans will publish the results of the investigation in January 2024 if they manage to win a majority in the House of Representatives.

The Daily Mail newspaper also wrote about Biden’s participation in his son’s business, citing an informant. According to the source of the publication, in 2012, Biden actively participated in a telephone conversation with his son Hunter, his partners and a number of other people. During the dialogue, they discussed a new online gambling project in Latin America.

In early October, it was reported that federal agents were able to collect enough evidence to bring charges of tax crimes and perjury related to the purchase of weapons against the son of the US president. The decision to file charges against Biden Jr. will be made by a Delaware federal prosecutor.