Home page politics

Press Split

Trump has collected the necessary delegate votes in the party’s primary elections. (Archive photo) © Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Trump is now the official Republican candidate for the presidential election in November. At the party convention in Milwaukee, delegates will confirm the results of the primaries.

Milwaukee – The Republicans have officially nominated Donald Trump as their candidate for the presidential election. As expected, Trump received the necessary majority of delegates’ votes at the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As things stand, the former president will therefore face the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November. Trump’s nomination was a formality after his victory in the party’s primary elections. Trump’s speech at the party convention on Friday night in Germany is now eagerly awaited.

Only a short time before, Trump had announced that he had chosen Senator JD Vance as his running mate for the US presidential election in November. Vance once enjoyed success with his memoirs “Hillbilly Elegy”. The bestseller provides insight into a class that helped make Trump’s election victory possible in 2016. Today, the 39-year-old author sits in the Senate for the state of Ohio and is considered a hardliner. After the assassination attempt on Trump, Vance immediately began to agitate and blamed Biden personally for the attack. In the Senate in the spring, he voted against billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

Trump clearly won the primaries

After the party’s primary elections in each state, the Republicans and Democrats must officially confirm their overall results at the national level. This happens at the respective nominating conventions. Delegates from all states travel there who are bound by the primary election results and cast their votes accordingly. This means that the outcome of the votes there is clear in advance.

More than 2,400 delegates from various states gathered at the Republican convention. To win the candidacy, Trump had to unite at least 1,215 delegates behind him. Trump had already overcome this mathematical hurdle in the primaries in March. The delegate votes were now formally awarded in Milwaukee – in a choreographed ceremony. The nominating conventions in the US election year are major election campaign spectacles.

The Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee is overshadowed by the assassination attempt on Trump, in which the Republican was slightly injured over the weekend. Despite the attack, the 78-year-old traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday to attend the meeting.

The Democrats will not meet until August in Chicago. The 81-year-old Biden also secured the necessary delegate votes for a candidacy in his party’s primaries. However, a debate about his candidacy is currently raging in the Democratic Party because of his advanced age. Only Biden himself can decide whether to forego the presidential candidacy. So far, he has stuck to this adamantly.

State of emergency in Milwaukee

The Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee began on Monday under high security precautions. Numerous streets in the city on the western shore of Lake Michigan are cordoned off. Even near the venue in the center of the city of 577,000 inhabitants, you can only get there after a special security check. Even before the assassination attempt on Trump, the organizers had planned very high security precautions.

In addition to the delegates, thousands of other people have traveled to Milwaukee – including politicians, party members and members of the press. Part of the party convention is also the adoption of the party platform, and speeches from numerous high-ranking Republicans are expected. At the start of the major event, delegates shouted “Fight, fight, fight!”

Assassination attempt on Trump overshadows party convention

In recent days, events in the already heated US election campaign have escalated. Last week, the whole country was discussing Biden’s mental fitness and suitability as a presidential candidate, but the focus has shifted since the fatal shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump is portraying himself more than ever as a strong leader for the country who cannot be stopped even by an armed attack. After the attack on his opponent, Democrat Biden warned against further political violence and called on Americans to stick together.

A few hours before the start of the party convention, Trump was also able to score a huge legal victory. In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the judge in charge, Aileen Cannon, dropped the criminal proceedings against Trump. The legal success gives the ex-president further momentum in the election campaign. Trump called for unity – and as a sign demanded that the other criminal proceedings against him should also be dropped. dpa