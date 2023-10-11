Home page politics

Split

Steve Scalise is the current Republican number two in the US House of Representatives and, according to US media, won the internal party vote with 113 votes to 99. © Jose Luis Magana/FR159526 AP/AP/dpa

He is considered an opponent of abortion and could soon be elected to the third most important office in the state: 58-year-old Republican Steve Scalise from Louisiana.

Washington – In their search for a candidate for the presidency of the US House of Representatives, the Republicans have nominated Representative Steve Scalise, according to media. Scalise is the previous Republican number two in the US House of Representatives and, according to US media, won the internal party vote with 113 votes to 99. 111 votes were necessary. The nomination does not automatically mean that Scalise will have the necessary majority in the official election in the House of Representatives.

The previous leader, Kevin McCarthy, was voted out as leader of the House of Representatives in a historic vote last week. In order to be elected to the third most important office in the state after president and vice president, an absolute majority is required among the members of the House of Representatives present. The Republicans only have a very narrow majority in the chamber, so a handful of dissenters are enough to block a candidacy. It currently takes 217 votes in the parliamentary chamber to be elected to the chief post.

Scalise, 58, from Louisiana, leads the Republican caucus in the chamber. He is currently being treated for blood cancer. Nevertheless, he was the second person after the radical Republican Jim Jordan, who announced after McCarthy’s deselection that he would enter the race for the presidency. Scalise made headlines in 2002 with a speech to a white supremacist group, for which he later apologized. He has a clear profile as an opponent of abortions. However, some hardliners in the party still see him as too much part of the Washington establishment. dpa