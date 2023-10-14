The Republican Party is suffering from a state of confusion following the sudden dismissal of Kevin McCarthy from the presidency of the House of Representatives on October 3, due to divisions between moderates and supporters of former President Donald Trump, a year before the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

Steve Scalise, the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives and elected from the state of Louisiana (southeast), announced on Thursday evening that he was withdrawing his candidacy, two days after he narrowly won an internal party vote against Jim Jordan, Chairman of the Judicial Affairs Committee.

Scalise’s withdrawal after it became clear that he would not be able to collect the required 217 votes gave Jordan, the 59th representative from Ohio, a second chance.

Republicans preferred Jordan, who enjoys support among the right and Trump as well, despite being a divisive figure, over Austin Scott, a congressman from Georgia.

American media reported that Jordan defeated Scott in a second internal Republican vote this week by a majority of 124 votes to 81, which means that he will need to obtain the support of more than 90 other Republicans to win the presidency of the House of Representatives.

A group of Jordan’s colleagues ruled out the possibility of supporting him, which complicates the calculations in the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a slim majority.

Even if a Republican nominee is agreed upon, the entire House of Representatives is not expected to vote on Friday, as many members of Congress from both parties have left Washington.