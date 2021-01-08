Wolfgang Ischinger has been in charge since 2008 the Munich Security Conference, the most important international foreign and defense policy meeting in the world. From 1998 to 2001 he was State Secretary under Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer. From 2001 to 2006 Ischinger was the German ambassador in Washington. He has an excellent network, especially in the United States. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, after the storm on the Capitol, despite all the drama in the crisis, he also sees an opportunity, relies on the self-unification powers of the Republicans and a break with Donald Trump. And expects an international stress test for Joe Biden.

Mr. Ischinger, you were the German ambassador to Washington for a long time. What does the storming of the Capitol mean for the US’s reputation in the world?

In view of the enormous global political importance of the USA, damage has of course occurred. There are doubts about the stability of the American political system if something like this can happen. That is deeply regrettable and I fully embrace the content of the words of the Chancellor: angry and sad at the same time.

But every crisis always offers an opportunity. There is the saying, supposedly from Churchill: Never waste a crisis. This crisis offers an opportunity for the Republican Party to ascertain now whether it really wants to become a Trumpist party in the long term. So whether she wants to end up permanently in the self-built Trump prison or whether she is able to find his way back to a serious party-political identity as a more conservative large American party.

And what gives you hope?

From my point of view, this opportunity arose, at least in part, after Vice President Mike Pence, who is actually a decent classic American politician, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said: The constitution applies and compliance with it is the top priority. And that’s why we can no longer follow the president’s request not to recognize an allegedly stolen election result.

Supporters of US President Trump stand in the corridor in front of the Senate Chamber in the Capitol. Among the intruders into the … Photo: dpa

So an end with horror instead of horror without end?

I see the opportunity for a renewal of the Republican Party. Perhaps it is even more likely that the party will split into a radical Trump wing and a more moderate wing. You see, George Bush Sr., that was the incarnation of the classic, decent, republican president, to whom we Germans owe a great deal.

Helmut Kohl’s closest ally in establishing German unity. It was a completely different party with figures like James Baker, the foreign minister, Bob Kimmitt, ambassador to Germany, or Robert Zoellick, later President of the World Bank. Basically, Trump has made the party his hostage and I think there is a chance that the party will use this attack on American democracy as an opportunity to reflect critically again on whether or not this can be the right path to a successful future just not.

Who would have the authority to break with Trump?

For example, a Mitch McConnell now has to call things by their names. Say the president is to blame, he instigated. He’s the arsonist. That has to come from Republican circles beyond well-known critics like Mitt Romney. That would then be the beginning of a self-cleaning or split in the Republican Party. An exciting process that is primarily domestic, but of enormous global political importance.

A supporter of US President Trump poses in the stormed congress building. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Wire

But of course there are over 70 million who voted for Trump – and the majority of whom believe the fairy tale of electoral fraud, it almost seems like a sect.

Trump must be delegitimized. He is still the president. You have to blame him personally for the fact that thousands of people were striving for the Capitol, grotesquely seduced by him: We’re doing the right thing herebecause we are taking a stolen electoral process as an opportunity to carry out a revolution here. I saw a young woman on CNN who said we were making a revolution here.

This young woman wouldn’t say that if the president hadn’t taken on the instigator role himself. By January 21 at the latest, it will become clear whether the senators and members of parliament, around half of whom will have to be re-elected in two years ‘time, believe that Trump will win their next election in two years’ time or whether they will not be better off this spectacle. A big question for the Biden administration will be whether they are committed to bringing Trump to American courts for his multiple misconduct.

Would that only intensify and deepen the polarization of American society? Those are tough questions. It is true that not 70 million have now appeared in Washington, but these several thousand who had gathered there are nothing more than the spearhead of the 70 million.

The seductive power that Donald Trump has become capable of in recent years is really unparalleled in democratic states and that must lead us all to the question: What are the deeper causes? Is that the power of the internet? The direct communication via Twitter, the direct contact that the president was looking for with his voters via Twitter? Or are the deeper causes more in the feeling of the white US lower and lower middle class that they have been economically left behind and marginalized? Then there is the ballast of the still circulating racism.

Scenes of the storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Photo: REUTERS

Moscow and Beijing will be happy that the Western model of democracy is coming under such pressure from within …

It does the job for the future administration only of course much bigger and more difficult. It is an enormous task to be faced by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tony Blinken and the other already nominated decision-makers. Of course, a Vladimir Putin and a Xi Jinping will test very carefully whether this Joe Biden actually has power, charisma and support in his own country, or whether he is just a president elected by a wafer-thin majority, with 70 million still ahead Boil anger.

To that extent, he will be put to the test. It’s not safe. And that’s why I believe that the year 2021 will be a terrific test not only for Joe Biden, his foreign minister and his defense minister, with great global political risks, but also for us.

If Joe Biden can show that America is indeed democratically principled again, if he can animate the good and generous elements of American thought that have enabled America to act as the leading nation of the West for 70 years, it can be a success story.

What do you advise Chancellor Merkel to wait and see and drink tea?

No. We Europeans shouldn’t sit on the bench and wait to see what Biden can or can’t do, but rather we should proactively develop a program with the Biden administration to show that transatlantic cooperation is working again. That, for example, when it comes to dealing with China correctly, we can find a common line between the more confrontational American China course and the more cooperative European China course.

The suggestion in the report of a transatlantic study group I led: a very high-level transatlantic consultation mechanism on China should be set up. And please do not stir up conflicts about a new TTIP free trade agreement or the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline right now, we must not let the transatlantic rift widen even further. What we really don’t need now is to stimulate classic anti-American resentment in Germany. Unfortunately, some of them are already playing this melody – I think that’s irresponsible!

How can the rift get narrower?

There is the American concept of low hanging fruit, i.e. easy-to-pick successes. For example, the US’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement. That will be welcomed by everyone in Europe, from left to right.

Then the hugely important question will be: is there a return to arms control issues? An issue that has been orphaned since America’s withdrawal from the INF treaty. By quickly extending the New Start Treaty, can America show together with Russia that it is able to shape global politics and security positively again? And what about the Iran agreement? America can only tackle this together with its European allies, i.e. make the difficult attempt to get into conversation with the mullahs again.

What makes you so hopeful that the West could emerge stronger from this US crisis?

Those who from 21.1. will shape American foreign policy are deeply pro-European, including the now well-known nominations as number two and three in the State Department, Wendy Sherman and Victoria Nuland, make me feel very positive.

By the way, as a footnote: I haven’t found a single name in this entire list of nominations that could be said to be pro Brexit. In the Trump administration there was not only Trump himself, but a relatively large number of people who thought Brexit was a very good idea, i.e. the smashing of the European Union. Now we are dealing with people who are deeply convinced of the usefulness of working closely with the European Union.

In this respect, regardless of the events at the Capitol, this is really a great opportunity for Europe to have a say, which we urgently need to seize. In this respect, we are facing a very active, strong foreign policy task in this German election year 2021. So now we must not only see the German election campaign as the main challenge, but also take an active leadership role in order to positively occupy as many common transatlantic fields of action as possible. The Munich Security Conference 2021 – the date is still open – will offer the transatlantic community an ideal platform for this.