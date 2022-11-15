Republicans near victory in the House of Representatives

Home page politics

There is a new result in the race for the House of Representatives at the Midterms. Republicans are getting closer to victory. The news ticker.

+++ 10.00 a.m.: The Associated Press believes Republican Rep. Ken Calvert will defeat his Democratic challenger Will Rollins in a hard-fought race for California’s 41st congressional district.

This race, which Republicans desperately need to win, brings the GOP one seat closer to the 218 seats needed to regain a majority in the House of Representatives, even if control of the House of Representatives is still up for grabs, according to the Associated Press forecasts game stands.

Midterms: Trump candidate shares on Twitter

+++ 9.35 a.m.: After the US Republicans performed much weaker than expected in the parliamentary elections, previous top politicians are being questioned in the party. In particular, in the House of Representatives, where only a narrow majority for the Republicans is emerging, there could be a fight for the presidency of the chamber.

+++ 09.02 a.m.: After losing the gubernatorial election in Arizona, candidate Kari Lake, supported by ex-US President Donald Trump, tweeted. “Arizona residents know bullshit when they see it,” she wrote on social media. Donald Trump resorted to Truth Social and wrote that the election was stolen. “Wow! You’ve deprived Kari Lake of the choice. It’s very bad out there,” he added mediaite quoted.

Midterms: Next smack – Republicans also lose gubernatorial election in Arizona

+++ 08.20 a.m.: US President Joe Biden was pleased with the outcome of the US midterm elections at the G20 summit of the most important industrialized and emerging countries on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali. “The American people have proven once again that democracy is what we are,” Biden said at a news conference after a long meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping. “Election deniers have been given a clear rejection at all levels,” Democrat Biden said. And there was a clear rejection of political violence and intimidation of voters.

Update from Tuesday, November 15, 6:14 a.mAccording to media reports, candidate Kari Lake, who was supported by ex-US President Donald Trump, lost the gubernatorial election in the state of Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Hobbs prevailed after a tight race against her Republican rival, as reported by US broadcasters CNN and NBC on Monday (local time). Lake is a die-hard Trump supporter and prominent election denier who regularly questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Midterms: Election results show surprising trend reversal in the USA

+++ 8.25 p.m.: As close as the election results in the USA are in many places, many whale observers and US media draw an important conclusion from the midterms of 2022. Especially in so-called swing states, states and constituencies that sometimes vote predominantly Democratic, then Republican again, the Election results suggest that people may be leaning more towards a moderate political center again.

That showed up loud New York Times for example in the election of the Senator from Nevada. Against the background of the electorate’s economic concerns, the deselection of incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto seemed to have already been agreed, but in the election campaign against Adam Laxalt, who mainly wanted to score points with allegations of voter fraud, Nevada’s senator again surprisingly won the majority.

Midterms: Republicans are heading for a majority in the House of Representatives

+++ 6.10 p.m.: In the race for a majority in the US House of Representatives, current counting trends see a narrow Republican victory as almost certain. That reports about the New York Times. According to this, if all current trends were to be confirmed, the Republicans would get 221 of the 218 required seats. In some constituencies, Republicans could have extended their leads over the weekend. However, since there are sometimes only a few thousand votes between Democrats and Republicans, there could still be surprises.

+++ 3.50 p.m.: At the Midterms in the USA, new governors were also appointed in 36 states – the most powerful office in a state. The question of who will take over the office in Arizona is still open. Here, Trump candidate Kari Lake and her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs are still neck and neck. After counting 93 percent of the votes, Hobbs is ahead with almost 26,000 votes.

Midterms: Who Will Be Governor of Arizona?

Lake, which the local election officials have already described as “idiots and cheaters”. had, now upped the ante and spoke of a “laughing number” in Arizona. “We can’t make a fool of ourselves here in Arizona anymore,” she said in an interview with on Sunday (November 13). FoxNews. “And once I’m governor, I won’t let that happen again.” Before the election, Lake was considered the favorite.

Katie Hobbs (D) 1,211,595 50.5% Kari Lake (R) 1,185,584 49.5%

(Source: CNN)

Update from Monday, November 14, 1:30 p.m.: Numerous votes are still being counted in the battle for the House of Representatives. A total of 19 seats are still up for grabs, 10 of them in California alone. However, official results do not have to be announced until three weeks after the election. Nevertheless, the Republicans are already tearing each other apart because of the missing red wave (see first report).

It is also controversial now when the leadership positions in the Senate and House of Representatives are to be elected – and the fronts among staff do not seem to have been clarified either. The Republican election is said to be scheduled for Tuesday (November 15) in the House of Representatives. But some MPs are pushing for a move. There is probably no challenger for Kevin McCarthy so far, but it is unclear whether there will be a counter-candidate after all.

A day later, the Republican minority leader is to be elected in the Senate. But here, too, some senators are calling for the planned elections to be postponed until the runoff in Georgia. The position is currently held by Mitch McConnell. Apparently, Florida Senator Rick Scott is considering throwing his hat in the ring. So there could be a battle vote.

Midterms: “It’s time for a funeral” – top Republican declares own party dead

First report from Monday, November 14th: Washington, DC – The results were unexpectedly bad. The Senate is lost, the House of Representatives is still unsecured. For the Republicans, the midterms of 2022 in the USA were an absolute failure. The party is rumbling and seething, the power struggle is in full swing.

Once again, the focus is on none other than Donald Trump. The question now even arises as to whether the failure could cost the former president his leadership role in the party. Conservative commentators from media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire have already given Trump a thumbs-down. Some Republican politicians also publicly blame Trump for the defeat.

Midterms: Trump supporters want to abolish old Republican party

“Trump cost us the last three elections and I don’t want that to happen a fourth time,” Larry Hogan told the broadcaster CNN on Sunday (November 13). The outgoing Republican governor of Maryland topped it all off: “I’m sick of losing — that’s all he’s done.”

But that is only one side of the coin. The strong pro-Trump faction also spoke up with big words. Josh Hawley, for example, gave the Republicans a miserable testimonial – but only referred to the long-established guard. “The old party is dead. Time to bury it”, Hawley wrote on Twitter. “Build something new.” The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), was founded in 1854.

Midterms: Republicans are looking for someone to blame for defeats

It wasn’t the Missouri senator’s first disparaging comment about his own party. He previously tweeted that old Washington republicanism “clearly lost” in the midterms, with the GOP making mistakes on issues like gun control and Social Security. He called on the party to finally do something for the people and offer “an actual agenda”: “Clear out the system.”

But the fact is that Trump’s role as kingmaker and leader of the Republicans suffered a severe crack in the midterms. Some of the radical candidates he tried to push to victory were defeated. Apparently Trump harmed his party and himself with his horror scenarios about a country under President Joe Biden and with his fabricated narrative of massive election fraud.

Midterms: Outcome in House of Representatives open

In fact, it hadn’t looked like the Republicans would do so poorly in the midterms. They missed the majority in the Senate, and the situation in the House of Representatives is still unclear. However, Republicans have a better chance of seizing control in the larger chamber of Congress. But even in the House of Representatives, the race is much closer than expected. In any case, nothing has remained of the predicted wave of Republican success. (Christian Sturgeon)