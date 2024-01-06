US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump's son called the date “Entrapment Day” and “fake insurrection”

At least 2 members of the Republican Party published publications mocking the 3-year anniversary of the invasion of the US Congress on January 6, 2021, this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024).

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for the presidential election in November this year, published on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that this is the “Trap Day”.

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, referred to the invasion as “false insurrection”.

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller linked the date to the debate between Republicans and Democrats in the USA and said that President Joe Biden is the real one “insurrectionist”for defending a “invasion” of foreigners in the country.

Fellow Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of the Democratic Party, and FBI Director Christopher Wray for the invasion.

Former President Donald Trump, in turn, preferred to avoid the subject. At a rally in the city of Newton, Iowa, he only mentioned the date once, briefly, saying that “no one thought 6J was even a possibility”. Trump also ignored questions from a journalist about the invasion of the Capitol.