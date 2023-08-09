Ohio residents voted Tuesday in a referendum against a law supported by Republicans which made it more difficult to change the state constitution,, reports the AP news agency. With the majority of votes counted, 60 percent of voters were against and 40 percent in favour. The result represents a victory for pro-abortion organizations.

The law Issue 1 should have raised the threshold to pass a bill from at least 50 percent of the vote to 60 percent and was intended, among other things, to prevent the right to abortion from being included in the state’s constitution. At the initiative of the Democrats, voters are allowed to express their opinion on this on 7 November, and with this referendum result a ‘simple’ majority will suffice.

Ohio is a deep red state that is firmly in Republican hands, yet the Democratic opposition managed to convince the public to avoid complicating constitutional changes. “Democracy in Ohio has won a great victory tonight,” said opposition campaign spokesman Dennis Willard One Person One Vote against AP. “The majority still rule in Ohio.”

Campaign money from outside

Partly because the US Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion last year, the referendum had national appeal. The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America called the result “a sad day for Ohio,” partly because of the money the opposition received from out of state. In reality, both camps’ campaign coffers received millions of dollars from donors outside of Ohio. According to CNN in total more than $26 million.

In addition to establishing the right to abortion, it is expected that with this result, the Democrats will also try to end abortion by referendum gerrymandering in Ohio, where constituencies have long been divided in favor of Republicans.