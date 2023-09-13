Kevin McCarthy, the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, has ordered a committee to open an investigation into removing President Joe Biden from office. According to McCarthy, Biden brought the impeachment inquiry upon himself by lying to the American people, among other things, about his son Hunter Biden’s shady business deals abroad.

53-year-old Hunter Biden has become a favorite target of Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who are in the race to take on Joe Biden in next year’s US presidential elections. Hunter – who has already been embroiled in lawsuits for tax evasion in 2017 and 2018, and lying about drug use when purchasing a firearm – is suspected of shady business deals in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president under Barack Obama (2009-2017). He would have taken advantage of his father’s network and name.

McCarthy calls in a House committee to conduct a formal investigation. He does this without voting on the initiative. It is not unexpected that there will be an investigation to impeach President Biden. Trump supporters within the Republican Party have been asking for this for months. McCarthy also had to make compromises with them in order to become speaker of the House of Representatives at the beginning of January. If he does not respond to their request to open an investigation, it could cost him his head, analysts believe.

‘Extremely politically motivated’

The White House has already condemned the opening of an investigation aimed at ousting President Biden. There is talk of an ‘extremely politically’ motivated initiative, one year before the elections. Since January, Republicans have been investigating the sitting president and his son. “The Republicans in the House of Representatives have been investigating the president for nine months and have found no evidence of a criminal offense,” said Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House on social medium X.

The Democrats also believe that the right-wing Republicans are only looking for a cover for the series of legal proceedings against Donald Trump, who has been charged four times in less than six months. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic party, calls the announced investigation ‘absurd’. “The American people want us to do something to make their lives better, not start witch hunts.”

Yet McCarthy believes that the first nine months of investigation reveal a “culture of corruption” surrounding President Biden. He is said to have known about his son’s actions and is suspected of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. Analysts believe that the evidence that Republicans have obtained from the preliminary investigation is meager.

Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy during a press conference on the upcoming impeachment inquiry. © REUTERS



Clinton and Trump

No president has ever been removed from office in American history. Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were charged, but all were ultimately acquitted. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 to avoid impeachment over the Watergate scandal.