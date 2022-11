Voters vote at the Central School in Kent, Ohio, USA, November 8, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The Republican Party managed to keep its Ohio senator on Tuesday, but according to projections by the main American media, it did not achieve one of its main goals of the night: winning the Senate race in the key state of New Hampshire. .

Preserving Ohio was essential for Conservatives if they were to gain control of the Senate – currently in the hands of Democrats – but having lost in New Hampshire, where progressive Maggie Hassan held her office, means that despite the Ohio victory, her chances of success have declined considerably.

Ohio and New Hampshire are the first of the so-called “swing states” – which can be either Republican or Democrat – in which the winners are projected, and now the focus is on the other fiercer disputes: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin , North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

To wrest a majority of the Senate from the Democrats, Republicans must retain their current senators in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and win over the Democrats in at least one of the seats they currently hold: Arizona, Georgia or Nevada.

With voting still underway, Conservatives lead in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while Democrats lead in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

To gain control of the House – which is currently also with the Democrats – Republicans would have to achieve a net gain of five seats, that is, remove five congressmen from the progressives without losing any of their own along the way.