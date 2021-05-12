Republicans on Wednesday removed Congresswoman Liz Cheney from the party’s leadership in the House of Representatives for her critical position toward Donald Trump. Cheney, who has publicly spoken out against the former president’s speech that the November elections of last year, which he lost to Joe Biden, were stolen from him, was until today the Number Three of the republican bench, as president of the conference of that party. The minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, is the most powerful position and the second is Steve Scalise, the one in charge of fixing the party’s position.

More information

The vote, behind closed doors and out loud, came after a defiant speech by the daughter of the former vice president with George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, which drew boo from his linemates. The decision to remove Cheney is a clear warning that the party will not tolerate any disagreement with Trump, as they see him as a key figure in winning a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in 2022. Cheney stated that he will do everything in his power so that Trump “is never near the White House again.” It is the beginning of a long and hard battle.

“If you want leaders who enable and spread destructive lies, I am not your person, you have many others to choose for that. That will be her legacy, “Cheney told her Republican colleagues gathered to oust her from office, sources familiar with what happened behind closed doors this morning at the Capitol are cited by US media. “But I promise you that, after what happened today, I will lead the fight to restore conservative principles in our party and in our nation, defeating socialism, defending our republic, making our party worthy of being Lincoln’s party again. ”.

The last confrontation between Trump and Cheney occurred earlier this month, when the former president published a statement in which he insisted on the injury he had suffered in November. “The fraudulent presidential elections of 2020 will be known from now on as THE BIG LIE.” Very soon after, Cheney refused to accept the Trump definition for real, tweeting: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. He who maintains that it was, is expanding THE BIG LIE [copiando el lenguaje de Trump y las mayúsculas]”.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.