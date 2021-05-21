D.he conservatives in America are having a hard time these days: They are in the opposition. President Joe Biden is popular. And whether Donald Trump thanks the party for their loyalty and will give them proper support for the 2022 congressional election is still open. There is one issue that Republicans can always rely on: abortions mobilize the grassroots like no other area of ​​politics. This year alone, conservatively dominated state parliaments passed over sixty new abortion regulations that are intended to limit the nationwide right of pregnant women to physical self-determination.

A law was formally in force in Texas this week that, with a few exceptions, is supposed to ban abortions. The “Heartbeat ban” stipulates that abortions cannot be performed if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. This can be the case as early as the sixth week, when many women do not even know that they are pregnant. Governor Greg Abbott justified why they should be forced to have a child by referring to God when he said, “Our Creator gave us the right to live, and yet millions of children lose their lives every year because of abortion.” I work in Texas for “saving these lives,” the Republican said. According to the law, exemptions would only apply in medical emergencies. This does not include rape of adults or children.

The law in Texas, however, will not come into force in legal practice any more than many other similar regulations, because they run counter to national case law. The Republicans have a different intention with the laws. They want the Supreme Court to accept and negotiate disputes over the restrictive regulations. According to the calculation, the judges could reverse the legal situation that has been in force since 1973. At that time, the precedent decision in the “Roe versus Wade” case stipulated that the state could not force pregnant women to carry a child to term as long as it was not able to live independently. Pregnant women’s right to self-determination has been described as a fundamental right. According to this, states could not restrict abortions before the second trimester. In the second trimester, they could impose restrictions under strict conditions.

Subsequent decisions modified the regulations – since then, the standard of fetal survivability has been in force in jurisprudence, which is usually given by doctors as 24 weeks. From this point on, states can limit abortions. Most of the abortions, however, take place well before that. According to the CDC health agency, more than 92 percent of abortions are made on or before week 13. Abortions after week 20 occur in one percent of cases. Regulations on later interventions are primarily intended to give medical staff legal certainty if, for example, a late abortion is medically indicated. The Republicans nevertheless turned the relevant rules into a debate about alleged “baby murder” in New York State, for example.

The Republicans’ strategy could work, however: Last week, the Supreme Court justices said they would hear a Mississippi case in the fall. There the Republicans wanted to ban abortions by law after the 15th week. As expected, they were prevented from doing so by a judge with reference to “Roe versus Wade”. From the conservative perspective, there is now a chance that the court will declare at least parts of the law to be legal.

Emotionally charged decision

The Republicans hope that the negotiations will provide a boost to mobilization for the 2022 congressional elections. After all, they managed to occupy the bench with a conservative majority of six to three. They could remind voters of this more effectively the closer the emotionally charged decision gets to the congressional election. Donald Trump secured the support of the evangelical right in the 2016 election campaign with a promise to fill the bench with anti-abortionists.

Last year, the attempts by the Republicans failed because of the presiding judge of the Supreme Court, John Roberts. He joined the liberal minority that declared Louisiana’s restrictive regime unconstitutional. The state would have restricted access to abortion because doctors offering them should have had beds in hospitals – medically, according to experts, it would have been unnecessary and would have left a state-wide practice offering abortions. The liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg was still alive at the time of the decision. Meanwhile, the third Trump-appointed judge, Amy Coney Barrett, has taken the place of the deceased.

This makes it more likely that the chief judges will confirm individual regulations from the states or give them politically more free hand to regulate abortions.

The laws in the conservatively governed states have so far been null and void, but they already have real implications for anyone wanting to terminate a pregnancy. They create a climate in which fewer and fewer doctors are performing abortions and funding for needy patients is cut.

For those affected, it is particularly about access to abortions at home. If the Supreme Court should soften the previous jurisprudence, it will put more decision-making power in the hands of the states. Liberal states like New York or California would then still have liberal regulations. Those who can afford it will always be able to travel to these states and terminate a pregnancy.