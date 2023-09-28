The Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives was in charge of leading the first hearing in the Legislative branch on the impeachment request that the Republican wing has promoted against the current US president. Conservatives accuse Biden of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption” in relation to the business scandal of his son, Hunter Biden.

“The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption,” said James Comer, head of the oversight committee, who also accused the president of “lying to the American people,” pointing to the Democrat’s alleged participation in related “corrupt business schemes.” with his family.

The first hearing of the case worked for the Republicans promoting the case to show all the evidence collected so far before the committee, which would verify its authenticity and analyze the viability of a possible impeachment trial that would remove Joe Biden from the presidential chair.

Among the Democratic representation, there is disbelief and rejection of the Republican allegations, since they assure that they would have no basis to support the theory that the current president would have personally benefited from the businesses of his eldest son, Hunter Biden, who is being investigated. for tax fraud.

The accusing side states that Biden’s family would have benefited financially from the policies promoted during his period as Barack Obama’s vice president. Thus, they mainly point to payments from countries such as China and Ukraine to the current president’s son, although Biden’s personal involvement in the issue is not so clear.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during the House Oversight Committee investigative hearing on the impeachment of President Joe Biden, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, ©AP/Jacquelyn Martin

“If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water gun, they would be presenting it today. But they have nothing,” said the Democratic representative on the oversight committee, Jamie Raskin, who stressed that there is no evidence of that Biden has engaged in illegal practices during his period as vice president.

For its part, the White House rejected any accusation against the president, describing the move as “political extremism” that would have the objective of removing the spotlight from Donald Trump’s pending court cases, as well as affecting Biden’s re-election campaign. .

Attempt to impeach Biden amid a crisis in Congress

At the same time as the hearing, the US Congress is facing a governance crisis regarding the Government’s budget, as Republicans have promised to block it if the Democratic representation does not commit to cutting public spending. A situation that, for many congressmen, is more important than the accusations against the president.

“We are 62 hours away from shutting down the government of the United States of America and Republicans are launching the impeachment campaign, based on a long-discredited and debunked lie,” lamented Raskin, who urged everyone in the audience to focus on the budget crisis.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. during the House Oversight Committee investigative hearing on the impeachment of President Joe Biden, Thursday, September 28, 2023, AP – Jacquelyn Martin

In the midst of preparations for the 2024 presidential election, Joe Biden faces the possibility of being impeached to remove him from office. An option that does not seem likely, due to the very slight Republican majority in Congress and the supremacy of the Democrats in the Senate.

With Reuters and local media