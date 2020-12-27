US Attorney General Barr resigns

In the middle of the dispute over the US election result Attorney General William Barr his resignation to incumbent President Donald Trump filed. In one from Trump on Monday evening on Twitter published letters of resignation stated that Barr will resign from office on December 23rd. Trump wrote on Twitter that Barr had done an “excellent job”. Whose Deputy Jeff Rosen will manage the office take over.

Trump stated Barr depart shortly before

Christmas out of office to spend the holidays with his family. He stressed that both had a “very good” relationship. Barr, on the other hand, extolled Trump’s work in his farewell letter. He praised the “many and unprecedented successes” that Trump has for the American People have won. The performance of the president is all the more historic than

he had to prevail against “relentless resistance” from his political opponents. “Only a few could have survived these attacks”,

wrote Barr. But Trump did, despite the attacks

Country advanced, for example by strengthening the military and the economy as well Curb illegal migration.

In the end it wasn’t that harmonious

received between the two: Trump had sharp last Saturday Criticized Barr. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the Minister of Justice has been since the spring of

Investigations into the son of US President-elect Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, knew. Barr got the investigation out of the Want to keep out of the election campaign, it said in the newspaper. “A big Disappointment! ”Wrote Trump. “Why did Bill Barr will not tell the public the truth about Hunter Biden prior to the election disclosed?”

Hunter Biden announced last Wednesday that at the federal level against him for “tax matters” is being investigated. He had been the target of attacks during the election campaign by Trump, who alleged corruption against the Biden family. Background are questionable Hunter Bidens’ foreign business in Ukraine and China. Err had between 2014 and 2019 a lucrative position on the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Gas company Burisma. During his tenure as US Vice President Joe was Biden responsible for the Ukraine.

The Republican Trump still does not recognize the election victory of the Democrat Biden and presents himself as a victim massive electoral fraud. He and his lawyers have solid evidence of this not submitted. Also Barr had said he had no I know of evidence of massive electoral fraud. Trump then left it open whether he was on Barr and the Justice Department named one “Disappointment”. When asked by a reporter whether he still trusts Barr, Trump said after Barr’s remarks: “Ask me that in a few weeks.”

Trump had Barr in December 2018 as Minister of Justice nominatedafter the previous incumbent Jeff Sessions on Bitten Trump had submitted his resignation. Barr (70) was extremely loyal to Trump and regularly received praise by him. At the beginning of the year, however, there were already tensions between the two because Trump repeatedly commented on ongoing legal proceedings via Twitter. The Justice Department rejected speculation at the time alleged resignation plans Barr’s back. (dpa)