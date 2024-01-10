Home page politics

Haley and DeSantis dueling on television. Trump avoids confrontation. How are things going for the Republican primary?

Des Moines – On Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. (Thursday, three p.m. CET) there will be another television debate between Republican candidates, but without the former president Donald Trump. This time the TV duel will take place in the US state of Iowa, where on Monday, January 15th Area codes begin. There are five days before the official start of the election campaign Nikki Haleythe ex-ambassador to the UN, and Ron DeSantisthe governor of Florida, opposite.

Trump is on another Fox News campaign show at the same time as the two-way duel and has therefore stayed away from a total of five Republican presidential debates. The competition criticized the ex-president for once again avoiding the confrontation. DeSantis accused Trump of making cameo appearances rather than “listening to the people of Iowa.”

Trump remains popular – despite legal proceedings and little presence

It will be “more difficult for Donald Trump to hide,” noted Haley, due to the declining number of participants. Four presidential candidates among the Republicans could not qualify for the television debate – because the poll numbers were too low. Trump didn't have the problem, despite legal proceedings. These concern him as much as the election campaign in the USA.

Only on Monday did he take part in a hearing on his immunity from criminal prosecution; closing arguments from a civil trial on fraud allegations await him on Thursday. Despite the four criminal charges, Trump dominated in Iowa while Haley and DeSantis battled for second place. Also nationwide Trump the two rivals in current polls finally far ahead.

Doubts among Republicans: Will Trump lose again?

Not all party members support Trump. There were fears that the controversial ex-president could be in the US election lose again to Biden. The 51-year-old competitor, who presents herself as an alternative to Trump's populism and the ultra-conservative DeSantis, was in a better position. As US Ambassador to the UN, she was part of Trump's government team, but distanced herself from him in 2020. Haley hopes to carry a possible turnaround in Iowa to the following states.

Although DeSantis differs little from Trump in terms of political positions, he tried to profile himself as a younger alternative to the former president. The two have similar views, especially when it comes to migration policy. How Trump will fare compared to his competition remains an open question. Biden was already thinking about Trump's candidacy: “He is willing to sacrifice our democracy to come to power.”