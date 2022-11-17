The Republican Party won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. That reports AP news agency. More than a week after the election, Republicans secured the 218th seat, the number needed to win a majority. Before the congressional elections on November 8, the Democrats still had the majority in the House.

The redemptive seat was won in the state of California, where Mike Carcia won against Democratic Cristy Smith. Because all votes have not yet been counted, it could take days or even weeks before all seats for the House are distributed.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the victory. McCarthy will succeed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Biden said he looked forward to working with Republicans to “get results for hard-working families.” He continued: “The American people want us to get something done. I am willing to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, to make that happen for them.”

McCarthy said on Twitter that “Americans are ready for a new direction and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

The difference in the number of seats could well become the narrowest majority among Republicans of the 21st century, comparable to the 2001 election result, when the party had only a nine-seat majority. Before the election, the Republican Party was expected to win a major victory, but the “red wave” failed to materialize.

This weekend it was announced that the Democrats retained the majority in the Senate. The party also won additional governor seats.