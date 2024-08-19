Washington.- House Republicans have formally filed a case to impeach President Biden, releasing a lengthy report accusing him of corruption and allowing his relative to profit through his position and connection to foreign businesses run by his son Hunter, who has been charged with a felony related to tax evasion.

In the 291-page document, released on the day Democrats gather in Chicago to kick off their convention celebrations, Republicans have called Biden’s conduct “egregious” and say he will be impeached for abuse of power and obstruction.

While the report contains no evidence that Biden, as vice president, engaged in any corrupt dealings to benefit his son’s business partners, Republicans admit they have no direct evidence that he ordered any interference in the Justice Department investigation to favor Hunter Bien.

“An abuse of power could also be present even if the Biden family merely sold the ‘illusion’ of influence and access,” the report said, adding “it is not necessary for the House to prove that the dealings involved a trade-off to rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

The Bidens and several of their business partners have repeatedly denied that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings, despite efforts by some business partners to keep him out of the dealings after he left the vice presidency.

“I did not involve my father in any of my business dealings, whether as a practicing attorney or when I made my investments or transactions, domestic or international, whether as a board member or as an entertainer, I never did,” Hunter Biden said in an opening statement before House committees in February.

But Republicans say they do not need to prove that Biden personally profited from his son’s business dealings, accepted a bribe or committed any crime, because they argue Democrats failed to do so when they impeached President Donald J. Trump in 2019.