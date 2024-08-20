The Hill: Republicans worried about Trump’s reaction to Harris’ rise

Republicans in the US Senate are concerned about former US leader Donald Trump’s hesitant response to the strengthening of his rival Kamala Harris, which could impact their position after the November elections. This is written by The Hill.

“Senate Republicans are concerned that Trump could hurt their chances of regaining their majority and influence in the upper chamber of Congress as he responds hesitantly to Harris’s growing position among the electorate in swing states“, the publication reports.

The authors of the article noted that Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia)a vocal Trump supporter, called on him to “drop his showman act” at rallies and focus on swing voters, citing Harris’s “energizing young and minority voters in swing states.”

Earlier, Trump accused Democrats of the first “coup d’etat” in the country’s history, which allegedly consisted of nominating Harris as a candidate for US president.