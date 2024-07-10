With only the approval of the party next week at its national convention in Milwaukee to be held, the Republican Party has put the finishing touches to its electoral programme, which includes carrying out the largest deportation of migrants in the country’s history if its candidate, Donald Trump, wins the elections on 5 November. Hot-button issues such as abortion rights, one of the Democrats’ main assets, and same-sex marriage have been glossed over in the brief programme, which aims to “return to common sense” through an aggressive legislative agenda aimed at turning immigration, the economy and other issues in the lives of Americans upside down, which are more pressing than ideas.

Dedicated to the “forgotten men and women of America,” the document, adopted by the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) Platform Committee, sounds like any Trump campaign speech, offering 20 promises that are more like slogans than concepts. The first two items on the list are, in capital letters, to “seal the border and stop the invasion of migrants” and “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” as the candidate has promised so many times at his rallies and even in his appearances before the press on the days of the criminal trial for the Stormy Daniels case. Point ten of the program resumes its obsession with migration and baselessly equates the arrival of foreigners with delinquency and organized crime: “Stop the epidemic of migrant crime, end foreign drug cartels, crush gang violence and lock up violent criminals.”

Trump’s campaign has reduced the party platform to this basic electoral manual of 20 slogans, which are not explained (point three, “end inflation and make America affordable again,” is formulated as vaguely as the rest) and which mimic the priorities of his campaign website. To do so, he has clearly distanced himself from the controversial, and more cumbersome —because of its conceptual nature— Project 2025, an ultraconservative ideology devised by Republican think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation that for many constitutes the backbone of the new conservative revolution.

In an attempt to appeal to undecided and moderate voters, the platform mentions abortion only once, in a statement about the party’s determination to protect “the issue of life” that says: “We will oppose late-term abortion,” meaning abortions closer to 16 weeks of gestation. On the few occasions on which he has spoken about it during the campaign, Trump has shown himself to be in favor of leaving the regulation of voluntary termination of pregnancy in the hands of the states. The platform no longer makes reference to “traditional marriage,” between a man and a woman, as the Republican platform did advocate in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

The cultural wars are indeed more present in the document, in parallel to their presence in the classrooms: for example, in the firm promise to limit federal funding for schools that teach the so-called critical race theory, “radical gender ideology and other racial, sexual or political content inappropriate for our children” (point 16), as well as to keep “men [trans] outside of women’s sports” (17).

The program is all about the usual nationalist, “America First” slogan of Trump’s rallies. The protectionism that the former president and Republican candidate intends to impose if he is re-elected in November, with new tariffs on most imports, is manifested in proclamations such as “make the United States the dominant energy producer in the world, and by far!” and “stop outsourcing.” [outsourcing] and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower,” points four and five, respectively, of the program. Trump’s particular obsession with electric cars — and the resulting Chinese competition — expressed belatedly on many occasions, also finds accommodation in point 15 of the document: “Repeal the mandate [de la actual Administración demócrata para impulsar la producción] of electric vehicles and cut costly and burdensome regulations.”