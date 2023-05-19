How did you feel about the content of this article?

An election poll showed DeSantis averaging under 20% (19.9%) while former President Donald Trump is at 56%. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Critobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who, according to sources cited by the television network “NBC”, will make official his intention to run for the candidacy of the Republican Party for the presidency of the United States next week, is at his lowest level of intentions to vote among party voters since November last year for the dispute of the internal primaries.

According to the average of searches on the data aggregator site RealClearPoliticsDeSantis is averaging under 20% (19.9%) while former President Donald Trump is at 56%.

Behind DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in the poll as possible pre-candidates, with 5.9%; former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (4.3%); businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (3.5%); and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (1.1%).

Of all of them, only Trump, Haley, Ramaswamy and Hutchinson have formalized their intention to run for the party’s candidacy.

The Governor of Florida, according to sources quoted by “NBC”, may be the next to register as a candidate, and he may do so on the 25th, when he should participate in an event with campaign donors.

DeSantis was sponsored by Trump in 2018 to become governor of Florida and was re-elected in 2022 by a landslide, making him a rising figure in the Republican Party, although he has lost steam since the former president said he will run for party’s candidacy for the White House and returned to its popular rallies.