The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, chaired by Republicans, said on Monday (10) that it is investigating the FBI (the US federal police) for infiltrating Catholic centers to try to obtain sources of information about parishioners.

According to the committee, Americans must be able to exercise their fundamental First Amendment rights, which protect the right to freedom of religion and expression, without fear that the FBI has placed “snitches” in places of worship.

The investigations focus on how the FBI investigated cases of alleged “extremist violence” by American Catholics.

According to its sources, the FBI used at least one undercover agent to carry out its analysis and proposed that its agents approach Catholic parishes to have sources among the clergy and their leadership gather information about the faithful.

“Based on the limited information provided by the FBI to the committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage with Catholic parishes to cultivate sources among the clergy and the Catholic Church. Church leadership for information about Americans practicing their faith,” wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, seen by Fox News.

This “surprising information”, in the opinion of the Republicans, led them to request the pertinent documents on the matter and to summon Wray to cooperate in the congressional investigation.

“This information is outrageous and only reinforces the committee’s need to have access to all FBI material that meets our request,” Jordan added. Ironically, the American president, Joe Biden, is Catholic.

The power of this investigation is limited. Members of Congress can hold public hearings to obtain more information on matters of concern, but their impact is usually limited to changes at the policy level.

In a note sent to Fox News, the FBI said it would “cooperate” with the House Judiciary Committee and that Wray himself said he was “horrified” during testimony before the US Congress.

“We took immediate action to remove them. [relatórios sobre católicos] and remove them from FBI systems. This is not consistent with FBI standards,” the director alleged.

“We do not conduct investigations based on religious affiliation or practices, period. We’ve also asked our inspection division to look into how this happened and try to figure out how we can make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”