The anti-monarchist movement Republic does not intend to adhere to the demonstration location proposed by the municipality of Maastricht on King’s Day, at a great distance from the festivities.

According to the chairman of the Republic (formerly Republican Society), Floris Müller, the members of his association may then demonstrate on the Maasboulevard, at a considerable distance from the route taken by the members of the royal family in the Maastricht city center. A spokesperson for the municipality states that talks with Republic about the demonstration location are still ongoing.

Müller: ,,We are simply kept out of the picture, this place is unacceptable to us. We represent an increasingly broadly supported social sentiment and in accordance with the right to demonstrate, we must be able to be seen and heard. With the designated spot, behind a group of people at a considerable distance from the route, that is not the case.”

During previous King’s Days, members of Müller’s association demonstrated individually, ‘on the basis of the right to freedom of expression’. ,,Now we want to demonstrate for the first time as a group, with probably twenty to fifty members. Not to ruin the atmosphere on the national holiday, but to celebrate, with the alternative theme: William the Last. King’s Day in Maastricht should be a farewell party. There is no longer a majority for succession, the king scores historically low and support for the monarchy is also decreasing considerably. We do not see this as a snapshot, but detect a downward trend.”

Floris Muller. © Marco Okhuizen



hassle

Amnesty International has recently drawn attention to the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. A spokesperson for the human rights organization: “We saw on social media that the Republic is having a problem with the municipality of Maastricht about the requested demonstration and in recent years we have seen more often that action groups are ‘hidden’ somewhere. That also happened to Kick Out Zwarte Piet, for example. When we get such signals, we reach out to such groups – regardless of what they are demonstrating against. But it is good for them to know that the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands also means that you must be within sight and hearing distance of the object you are demonstrating against. In this case the monarchy.”

