The parallels between 2020 and turbulent 1968 resurfaced tonight in the United States. The violent escalation of protests against police brutality in Wisconsin, in which two people have died, marked the third day of the Republican convention. The president’s party launched a simple and crucial message: Donald Trump or disaster. The one in charge of painting such a bleak picture was Vice President Mike Pence, who gave a boost to the security forces and assured the voters: “You will not be safe in Biden’s America.”

As Richard Nixon did at his convention 52 years ago, with the country made a powder keg, Trump seeks to establish himself as the president of “law and order.” It worked for Nixon, he won the election. Trumpism repeats the recipe, albeit with notable differences: it has already been under a mandate of attrition and is facing the worst pandemic in a century.

“Last week, Joe Biden said that democracy was being voted at the ballot box, but the truth is that what is going to be decided at the ballot box is our economic recovery, law and order,” Pence said in his speech at acceptance of the candidacy for vice president. “The violence must stop whether it’s Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence emphasized.

The Republican conclave convened on a hot day, hours after police detained a 17-year-old white teenager on suspicion of shooting protesters early Tuesday through Wednesday in Kenosha, the city of 100,000 in the center of Kenosha. new social eruption. Police shooting a black man from behind in an intervention sparked demonstrations, looting and fires. The boycott of the Milwaukee Bucks (Wisconsin) players, who refused to take to the field in protest against racism, forced the suspension of the day of playoffs in the NBA.

Pence used his speech to convey support for the security forces, subjected to harsh criticism in this summer of historic mobilizations against racism: “The president and I know that every day that you go out to work, you put our lives ahead of the yours, ”he said, and recalled federal agent Dave Patrick Underwood, who was killed last May in California at the hands of an alleged far-right activist. She did not mention Jacob Blake, the African-American in serious condition from Sunday’s shooting, or George Floyd, whose death in a brutal video arrest sparked the largest wave of mobilizations since the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King.

He also did not admit any problem of racism in the country and attacked the Democratic presidential candidate for having ignored the violence in the cities. “Joe Biden has said that the United States is systematically racist. And that the security forces have an ‘implicit bias’ against minorities. The truth is that you will not be safe in Joe Biden’s America, “Pence stressed,” with President Trump, we will always support the police and we will not reduce their funding now or ever. ” “We support the demonstrations, but looting is not a right to demonstrate and demolishing statues is not freedom of expression and whoever does it will be subject to the law,” he added.

A few minutes earlier, the president of the Association of the National Association of Police Organizations in the United States, Mick McHale, had taken the floor to point out the criticism of the police as responsible for the increase in violence and shootings suffered in several large cities this summer. “Unfortunately, chaos results when authorities in cities like Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York make a public and conscious decision not to support the agents.”

Lara Trump, wife of Eric, second son of the president, joined the task and assured that “decapitalize the police” is the new slogan of the “radical Democratic party” and Biden “will not do what is necessary to maintain order.” The Democratic candidate has pointed to racism as a structural problem in the United States and has supported measures to prevent police abuses, but has not joined the voices of activists who demand less funds for the security forces. “Most agents are good, but the point is, the bad guys must be identified and prosecuted,” said the Obama-era vice president in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.