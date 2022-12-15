John Boehner was always a crybaby. There are photos of the 73-year-old former Ohio congressman, the Republican Speaker of Congress from 2011 to 2015, wiping away tears at Irish Pride, during the national anthem and, of course, on election night in 2010, when he learned that his party had won the election and Nancy Pelosi would have to hand over power of Congress to it.

None of those tears has generated as much discomfort in the conservative party as the ones she shed this Wednesday during the ceremony to inaugurate Pelosi’s portrait on Capitol Hill, two weeks after her term ends. “Madam Speaker,” Boehner confessed into her microphone, “my girls have asked me to tell you that they admire you,” she said through a lump in her throat. And with that, after acknowledging that the spokeswoman was always “constantly nice” to him, his family, and his team, she broke down in tears.

Touched, Pelosi, 82, got up from her seat and went to give him a hug. At the time, she didn’t think about how many hate tweets that moment would generate. Critics branded the retired Boehner as crooked on top, accusing him of being part of the same club where everyone looks into each other’s pockets, regardless of party or “how many unborn children they have killed.”

Pelosi’s husband, violently attacked in the head with a hammer on October 28, attended the ceremony with a hat on his head that hides the wounds, much deeper in the society than in his skull.