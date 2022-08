How did you feel about this matter?

Following the news about the FBI operation, Trump supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago with placards in support.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence criticized on Tuesday (9) the FBI operation that searched the residence of former President Donald Trump, and demanded explanations from the authorities.

“Attorney General (Merrick) Garland must give a full explanation to Americans as to the reason for this action, and must do so immediately,” wrote Pence, who was deputy during Trump’s term and from whom he distanced himself after the attack on Trump. Capitol in 2021.

On Monday, the FBI carried out a search for official documents in Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the former president himself.

According to the New York Times, some of these documents are classified materials that Trump took from the White House instead of turning them over to the historical archive, as required by law.

Pence joined dozens of Republican politicians who rejected the unprecedented FBI operation and accused the government of President Joe Biden of carrying out political persecution.

Neither the Justice Department nor the attorney general has commented on the operation so far. The White House said Biden had not been notified of the action.

Trump himself on Tuesday called for individual donations on his website to tackle an alleged “witch hunt”. In a letter sent to subscribers of his digital platform, Trump denounced what, in his opinion, is a “political persecution and witch hunt” and asked for support to continue the fight for the “Great American People”.

“Now, seeing my candidates backed by [nas primárias republicanas] have big wins and see my dominance in every poll, they are trying to thwart the GOP and me yet again,” the tycoon said in the letter, who echoes much of what he said in his first statement on Monday, noting that ” these are dark times for the nation.”