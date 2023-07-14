Both Republican Senator Marco Rubio and House representatives Lincoln Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar launched their spears against the Joe Biden administration for the measure to suspend the monitoring of coca crops in Colombia for the first time in more than three decades and questioned the underlying motivations.

“Suspending coca monitoring in Colombia is ridiculous. This is a gift to the Petro administration that is actively negotiating with the ELN and Maduro. It is another example of the Biden administration making concessions to far-left governments in the region,” Rubio said. .

Díaz-Balart said for his part that he was “deeply outraged” by the news.

“I am deeply outraged by reports that the United States has paused satellite monitoring of coca production in Colombia, and that the Petro Administration is no longer aggressively eradicating coca plantations or taking other proactive steps to stop drug trafficking in Colombia. Colombia Due to these troubling reports, I have asked the Biden Administration a number of questions about their veracity: Whether the Petro Administration is relinquishing its responsibility to keep Colombia safe by eradicating coca production, and what it is doing the Biden Administration to combat the ruthless cartels that threaten the security of our hemisphere.After more than two decades of progress, we cannot allow Colombia to regress to the near-failed state of the 1990s. to these questions and I will demand that the United States continue its work to eliminate the many threats that drug trafficking poses in our hemisphere,” Díaz-Balart said on Twitter.

I am deeply outraged by reports that the United States has paused satellite monitoring of coca production in Colombia, and that the Petro Administration is no longer aggressively eradicating coca plantations or taking other proactive measures… — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) July 13, 2023

Diaz-Balart is the chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee for foreign operations in the House of Representatives and this week successfully pushed through a bill deferring all aid to Colombia precisely because of his doubts about the Petro government’s commitment.

Salazar, who is the president of the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere, said after hearing the news from EL TIEMPO that Biden was doing Petro a “little favor” by not monitoring the crops.

Coca plantations in the country have been expanding since 2015 and the figures for 2022 were expected to be even worse since the Petro government announced that it would not eradicate peasant crops in the country.

But those figures, at least for the US, will no longer be known due to the suspension of the program, which measured crops through satellite images.

Another similar study by the UN is pending but has not been published until now.

