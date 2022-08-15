Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are soon to report on how the United States, led by President Joe Biden, withdrew from Afghanistan last summer after the Taliban seized power. Some American media wrote this on Sunday, including The Washington Post and CNN, after they had seen the report.
#Republicans #criticize #Biden #Afghanistan #withdrawal #report
Guillermo Lasso declares state of emergency in Guayaquil after terrorist attack
First modification: 08/15/2022 - 04:05 The president of Ecuador decreed a state of emergency in the city of Guayaquil with...
Leave a Reply