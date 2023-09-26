The President of the United States, Joe Biden, became this Tuesday (26) the first sitting president in the country to participate in pickets, when he traveled to the state of Michigan at the invitation of the leader of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Shawn Fain. However, the Democratic president was accused of opportunism by the Republican opposition.

The UAW called a simultaneous strike at Ford, Stellantis and General Motors (GM) plants, known as Detroit’s Big Three.

With a megaphone, cap and casual clothes, Biden spoke to the strikers. “You saved the automobile industry. You made many sacrifices. Companies were in trouble. Now they are doing incredibly well and, you know what, you should too,” she said, to applause.

“Wall Street did not lift this country. It was the middle class. It was the unions. This is a fact. Let’s move on. You deserve what you have achieved. And you have achieved much more than you are receiving now,” Biden added.

The UAW began its shutdown on September 15 at one factory at each of these manufacturers and last week extended it to 38 other production sites owned by Stellantis and General Motors, given the lack of progress in negotiations with the latter.

The UAW is demanding 40 percent wage increases over the next four years, the elimination of wage differentials between factory workers at the same companies, greater guarantees of job security, and the restoration of the benefits that employees had until 2009 to offset the increase in cost of living.

Vivek Ramaswamy, pre-candidate for the White House for the Republican Party, criticized Biden’s trip to Michigan in X.

“Biden’s trip to ‘protest’ in Michigan is a smokescreen to move away from reality and the UAW strike is just a symptom of the deeper problem: a trifecta of rising prices, rising interest rates and stagnant wages ”, wrote the businessman.

Jamie Roe, Republican strategist from Macomb County, Michigan, where former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) is expected to hold a rally on Wednesday (27) and speak out in favor of the strikers, also needled Biden in an interview with CNBC.

“I think President Trump’s speech, in his positions, clearly aligns with the vast majority of the UAW rank and file, who are concerned about job losses due to this Biden administration’s forced transition to electric vehicles,” Roe said. (With EFE Agency)