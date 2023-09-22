Gregory Meekshighest-ranking Democrat in the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States House of Representativesaccused his Republican colleagues of having closed the door to the Colombian vice president, France Marquezjust because of his skin color.The vice president, who is in Washington, attended a forum organized by the Black Caucus Foundation on Thursday, in which Meeks also participated.

“Things are changing here on Capitol Hill. I used to have Democrats and Republicans supporting me every time I mentioned Colombia. But now that we have a black vice president and a black ambassador they no longer want to talk to them. They closed. We always said that they were our best friends in South America. Only one thing has changed: a vice president, a president, and an ambassador who said they were going to put Afros first“said the African-American legislator.

Francia Márquez during her visit to the United States. Photo: Sergio Gomez. TIME

Suddenly, Meeks continued, “This pro-Colombia legislative group that we have in Congress disappeared on the side of the Republicans. Suddenly there is a problem with communications with the ambassador (Luis Gilberto Murillo). Suddenly, they no longer want to invite the vice president to meetings when she comes to the US.“.

After the statements, Meeks spoke with journalists, including EL TIEMPO, to clarify his comments.

“When the vice president is here, she should be treated with the same dignity and respect with which we treat any vice president and I think she has not been treated that way… A bipartisan meeting should have been organized with her. If I had been the chairman of the Committee, I would have done that. But it is led by the Republicans“said the legislator.

Things are changing here on Capitol Hill. I used to have Democrats and Republicans supporting me every time I mentioned Colombia.

According to Meeks, it was something he tried to do, but failed and that’s why he ended up invited to the Black Caucus event.

“Our colleague, Representative Jonathan Jackson, said: since the Congressional Black Caucus is having its annual conference, well if you don’t bring them, I’ll bring them,” the legislator continued.

It is necessary that we work together so that the United Nations @UN_es put the issues of historical reparation at the center of the debate and assume it in a real way. This is what I expressed in the conference “Sustainable Development from Reparations”, developed within the framework of… pic.twitter.com/h45sk6le9P — Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM) September 21, 2023

This committee is currently chaired by Representative Michael McCaul.from Texas, who as president is the only one who can call the members to receive an official from another country.

Faced with this, the Colombian embassy in Washington clarified that no meetings of any kind were requested in Washington, since Márquez’s short stop was to attend the invitation made to him by the Black Caucus Foundation and for an intervention this Friday at the OAS.

In fact, they stated that the vice president plans to visit Washington again in October, when she will have an official agenda.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68