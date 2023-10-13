Republican Congressman Jim Jordan got a second chance this Friday when he was chosen by his party as the candidate to lead the House of Representatives of the United States, a position vacant since fellow conservative Kevin McCarthy was dismissed on October 3.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee had already run in the previous internal vote, in which Steve Scalise won, but the latter’s resignation on Thursday reopened the race, in which Jordan won with 124 votes against Austin Scott, who obtained 81.

In the previous vote, on Wednesday, Scalise obtained 113 votes and Jordan 99, but that narrow margin already anticipated that the former was going to have a difficult time. and decided to take a step back when he realized that in the final vote in the plenary session of the Lower House he was not going to obtain the necessary 217 supports among his colleagues.

Scalise was not guaranteed the favor of the most radical wing of the party, the same one that promoted the motion against McCarthy, presented by Matt Gaetz.

This Friday, Only 152 Republicans said they would support Jordan in that eventual final vote and another 55 said they would not do it.

The one who did decide in his favor right after losing was Scott: “I have a lot of respect for him. He is an asset for the Republican Party and our nominee. Our party has spoken and now we must unite around him so that Congress can return to work,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Steve Scalise withdrew from the race this Thursday.

When the internal race was between Scalise and Jordan, the latter obtained the public support of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021). In 2021, while still in the White House, Trump presented Jordan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor, for being one of his greatest allies in Congress.

The former president later argued that although he liked both, Scalise, who is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, should focus on his health instead of trying to aspire to “speaker”, the name by which that position is known in English.

Jordan, 59, a representative of Ohio’s 4th district, maintains that he took the step of running for office convinced that someone is needed who can “unite to the team” and that he is the right person to repair the rift between radical and moderate Republicans and then fulfill the promises made to Americans.

In that eventual mandate he has also promised to protect moderates and not put them in difficult situations, unlike McCarthy.forced to make concessions in the face of the pressures that the most radical demanded of him.

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

After his nomination, a new period of negotiations now opens in which he must try to guarantee the 217 votes before submitting his candidacy to the vote of the entire chamber.

The Democrats have proposed their leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, who last January also ran to preside over the institution, on that occasion against McCarthy.

Jeffries reproached Jordan this Friday for not having passed any bill in the 16 years he has spent in the federal Congress. because it has been focused, in his opinion, on “conspiracy theories and driving division among Americans.”

The interim presidency is currently held by conservative Patrick McHenry, but until there is a new speaker, new resolutions cannot be approved. or bills at a time when the budgets for the current fiscal year must be closed and when more aid to Ukraine or Israel is pending authorization.

“Republicans remain as divided as ever and leave the weekend without having elected a new speaker, thus paralyzing Congress for the tenth day,” criticized the Democratic National Committee, which stressed that the “chaos” has installed in the Lower House while the country’s allies need “strong and firm” leadership.

EFE