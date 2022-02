Liz Cheney, from Wyoming, and a colleague from Illinois are the only Republican members of the commission investigating the Capitol invasion.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Rod Lamkey

Members of the National Committee of the Republican Party of the United States approved this Friday (4) a formal vote of censure against two representatives of the party, Liz Cheney, of the state of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, for their involvement in the investigation of the American House on the invasion of Congress, which took place on January 6, 2021.

According to CNN, it is the first time that the party’s National Committee has reprimanded lawmakers with a formal censorship approved by its members. Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republican deputies on the House committee investigating the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, during a congressional session in which Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was ratified.

The Republicans claim that both are helping Democrats in an investigation that Trump’s party believes is unfair and political in nature. “It’s not about dissenting opinions. It’s about helping [a presidente da Câmara e deputada

democrata] Nancy Pelosi,” said David Bossie, a member of the Maryland National Committee.

Also according to CNN, a request for the expulsion of Cheney and Kinzinger from the party conference in the House, which organizes the day-to-day of the legend in the house and passes information to Republican deputies, was removed from the resolution.