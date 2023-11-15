Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Did he strike? Kevin McCarthy, former House Minority Leader. © Michael Brochstein/dpa

US Republicans in crisis: A representative accuses the former chairman of an elbow check, while a senator challenges him to a fight.

Washington, DC – The party of the former US President Donald Trump cares in the USA continue for headlines. On Tuesday (November 14), a Republican lawmaker accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in October, of elbowing him in the kidneys. At the same time, a conservative senator challenged an invited witness to a fist fight during a congressional hearing.

In the first incident, Representative Tim Burchett accused his colleague McCarthy of elbowing him in the back as he walked past in a congressional hallway during an interview.

‘Hit in the kidneys’: Burchett blames McCarthy

“I got an elbow in the back and it caught me off guard because it was a blow in the kidneys,” the right-wing hardliner, who was one of eight Republicans to vote for McCarthy’s removal in early October, told the news station CNN. “I turned around and there was Kevin.” He ran after the former speaker, which led to a verbal argument.

McCarthy denied this account to reporters and maintained that he did not hit Burchett. Representative Matt Gaetz, who had proposed McCarthyy’s removal in the dispute over budget policy, filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Congress.

Senate hearing: Call to fight

Meanwhile, there was another incident at a Senate hearing: Conservative Senator Markwayne Mullin from the state of Oklahoma challenged union leader Sean M. O’Brien to a fight. Mullin read out an earlier tweet in which O’Brien called him a “clown” and wrote: “Stop playing the tough guy in Senate hearings.” You know where to find me. Anywhere, anytime, cowboy.”

The senator and former martial artist then said they could “finish” the issue like “adults” right now. When O’Brien replied, “That’s okay, perfect,” Mullin stood up and motioned to take off his wedding ring as if before a fight.

Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders immediately intervened and asked O’Brien to sit back down. “You are a United States Senator.” Despite Sanders’ attempts to calm the situation, Mullin and O’Brien continued their verbal exchange. (skr/afp)