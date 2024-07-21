Following the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the presidential race, Republicans have called en masse for him to resign immediately, arguing that if he cannot run for re-election he should not continue to govern.

The Republican leadership in Congress, as well as influential figures within the party, They also outlined on Sunday what their line of attack will be against Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden has already given his support to take over as the Democratic candidate for November.

Conservatives accused Harris of covering up Biden’s “mental decline” and blamed her for U.S. immigration policy, which they called a “disaster.”

‘He should resign from office immediately’: Republicans

Led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, some Republican heavyweights on Capitol Hill On Sunday, they expressed their desire to see Biden out of the Presidency, assuring that if he does not have the skills to run for re-election, he cannot govern the country either.

“If Joe Biden is unfit to run for President, he is unfit to serve as President. He must resign from office immediately,” Johnson wrote on his account on the X platform, where he also attacked Harris directly.

“As second in command, she has been a happy accomplice (…) to the biggest cover-up in US history. She knew, as did everyone, that (Biden) was unfit” to be president, the lawmaker added.

That same idea was expressed by the number two Republican in the House of Representatives – which is under conservative control – Steve Scalise, who added that “all” Biden administration workers must be held accountable.

“Democrats have for years smeared Americans who questioned Biden’s health. (…) Every single person who participated in this cover-up operation, especially Vice President Harris, must be held accountable,” Scalise stressed.

Elise Stefanik, president of the Republican Conference, the organization that represents the party’s members in the House of Representatives, expressed a similar opinion: “Biden must resign immediately. The Democratic Party is in free fall due to their desperate attempt to cover up that Biden is not well.”

The only Republican leader in Congress who did not echo this sentiment was Mitch McConnell, the conservative minority leader in the Senate, who had a close relationship with Biden throughout his career. In a statement, the senator criticized Democrats for their attempts to remove Biden from the nomination.

“Sadly, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to undo the will of the American people in primary elections across the country,” wrote McConnell, who, at 82, announced his retirement from Congress after not seeking re-election due to his age.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, joined in the criticism, accusing Harris of being part of the “worst US presidency” he has ever witnessed.

“For the past four years, she supported Biden’s open borders policy. (…) She owns all the failures and lied for almost four years about Biden’s mental capacity,” he wrote on X.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, an influential figure within the Republican Party, directly criticized Harris for the Biden administration’s handling of immigration, calling her the “border boss.”

Shortly after taking power in 2021, Biden tasked Harris with “addressing the root causes” of migration, focusing specifically on Central America and the so-called Northern Triangle countries.

In a letter published Sunday in X, Biden, 81, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, after days of speculation and pressure from members of his own party.