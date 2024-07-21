After US President Joe Biden announced this Sunday (21) that he had given up running for re-election, several members of the Republican Party reacted by also calling for his resignation from the country’s presidency.

“If Joe Biden is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to serve as president. He should resign from office immediately.” November 5 [dia das eleições norte-americanas] “It may not come soon enough,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said in a post on X.

Senator Steve Daines of Montana also published a statement on X in which he says he is “formally asking President Biden to resign from office.” In the text, he writes that the request is made “out of concern for our country’s national security.”

“Being president is the hardest job in the world, and I no longer have confidence that Joe Biden can effectively execute his duties as commander in chief,” Daines said in the statement.

Similar statements were made by Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Elise Stefanik of New York, and Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

“If Biden doesn’t think he can serve as Commander-in-Chief for another 4 years, what reason do we have to believe he can do the job for the next 4 months? Who’s in charge?” Rep. Pat Fallon, an elected representative from Texas, wrote on the same social network.

Earlier, hours before the official announcement of Biden’s withdrawal, Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, had made a post with the same outcry.

“Not running for re-election would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along that Biden was not mentally well enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground,” he wrote.

The official announcement that the current US president would not run for re-election was made in an official statement released at 2:46 pm (Brasília time). In the statement, Biden said he believed the decision would be the best thing to do for his party and the country. He also offered support for Vice President Kamala Harris to be nominated by the Democratic Party as his candidate.