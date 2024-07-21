Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 20:34

“If Biden is not fit to run, he is not fit to serve as president,” says Republican leader Mike Johnson, echoing other voices in his party. The White House assures that Biden will complete his term. After Democrat Joe Biden announced this Sunday (21/07) that he will give up running for reelection, making room for another nominee from his party, his Republican opponents began to advocate the immediate resignation of the current president. Donald Trump’s allies argue that if Biden, 81, is not willing to run, he is also not fit to remain in the White House.

“In this unprecedented moment in American history, we need to set the record straight about what just happened. The Democratic Party forced the Democratic nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. … If Joe Biden is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to serve as president. He must resign from office immediately. November 5th cannot come soon enough,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican pro-Trump Republican, referring to the date of the presidential election.

“If Joe Biden cannot run for re-election, he cannot and is unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must resign immediately. The Democratic Party is in absolute freefall over its blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office,” said Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Along the same lines, Republican Representative Kevin Hern said, “If Joe Biden is unfit to be the Democratic nominee for president, he will be unfit to be president for the remainder of his term.” “For the good of the country, Joe Biden should resign immediately,” he added.

Donald Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance, also suggested that Biden is unfit to remain in office. “If Joe Biden ends his re-election campaign, how can he justify remaining as President? Not running for re-election would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along that Biden is not mentally fit to serve as Commander in Chief. There is no middle ground,” Vance wrote on the X network.

Earlier, Republican candidate Donald Trump also criticized Biden for withdrawing and suggested that the president was incapacitated, but avoided defending – for now – the resignation.

“Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and he is certainly not fit to serve – and he never has been! He only became President by lying, by telling fake news, and by not leaving his basement. Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be President, and he wasn’t – and now look what he has done to our Country, with millions of people streaming across our border, completely unchecked and unchecked, many coming from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” Trump said.

Biden’s withdrawal comes after weeks of pressure on the president. Biden had faced increasing public calls from members of his own party to drop out of the race, triggered by the president’s disastrous performance against Republican rival Donald Trump in a debate in late June. Since then, Biden has faced questions about his ability to continue leading the Democratic campaign and win the election in November.

When announcing his withdrawal, Biden declared that he supports his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take over as the head of the ticket as the Democratic presidential candidate. But the decision is only expected to take place at the Democratic convention in August.

White House says Biden will complete term

On Sunday, after the announcement of his resignation, the White House declared that Joe Biden is “eager to finish his term”, rejecting calls for his resignation. Officially, Biden is expected to hand over the role to a successor on January 20, 2025.

“President Biden inherited from his predecessor an economy in freefall, a skyrocketing violent crime rate, and alliances in tatters. He turned it around to deliver the world’s strongest economic growth and the lowest violent crime rate in nearly 50 years, while making NATO bigger than ever. He looks forward to finishing his term delivering more historic results for the American people,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

With Biden’s departure, Trump, 78, is now the oldest candidate in U.S. history to run for president for a major party, surpassing Biden’s record of 77 years in the 2020 election.