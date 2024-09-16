Politico: Republicans shift blame for Trump assassination attempt to Democrats

Republicans are outraged by another attempt on the life of US presidential candidate Donald Trump just two months after the politician was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, reports Politico.

As the publication notes, members of the Republican Party have shifted the blame for the assassination attempt onto Democrats. They accuse the left of undermining Trump’s security, presenting the politician as a threat to democracy.

“This rhetoric against President Trump, this narrative that he’s going to be the next dictator, that he’s the next coming [лидер нацистской Германии Адольф] “Hitler, this has got to stop. Enough,” said Congressman Mike Walz.

He said it should come as no surprise that people are becoming radicalized and committing assassination when the left-wing narrative from the media and even elected officials is everywhere that Trump must be stopped by any means necessary.

In turn, legislator Brian Mast called the Democrats’ rhetoric “beyond evil,” and Republican Anna Paulina Luna accused the “radical left” of promoting “irresponsible rhetoric” that “makes people suffer.”

Earlier, a possible reason for the assassination attempt on Trump became known. According to sources, the motive could have been the former president’s position on the conflict in Ukraine.